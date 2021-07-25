5,479 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' total to 1.54 million

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday reported 5,479 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total count of infections to 1,548,755.

Today's numbers saw active cases down by 139 from July 24's 54,401. Authorities said three laboratories failed to submit screening results.

Active cases: 54,262 or 3.5% of the total

Recoveries: 5,573 bringing the number to 1,467,269

Deaths: 93, or now 27,224 in total

