PNP: Disaster response units mobilized amid heavy rains
People brave the heavy rain in Kamuning EDSA, Quezon City on July 22, 2021. Typhoon Fabian (international name Cempaka) enhanced southwest monsoon that brought heavy rain for almost a week since Monday.
MANILA, Philippines — Some 1,000 cops have been to assist in relief operations for persons displaced by extreme weather conditions in Cordillera, Central Luzon, and Mimaropa, the Philippine National Police said, in response to monsoon rains and Typhoon Fabian.



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said PNP national and regional units were mobilized and directed to coordinate with local Disaster Risk Reduction Management officials on the possible deployment of resources in areas affected by flooding, landslides, and infrastructure damage.





In a statement, the police chief said that 539, police search and rescue personnel have been deployed in five Luzon regions where emergency situations have been reported.



On standby are 6,366 SAR personnel and 2,129 reactionary standby support forces awaiting orders to be deployed in distressed communities, particularly in 85 flooded areas in Regions, 1, 3, 4B, NCR, and COR.



These units are equipped with 1,585 vehicles, 90 inflatable boats, 2868 life vests, 1,037 radio sets, and 292 power generator sets.



Eleazar said that reports reaching the PNP Command Center disclosed the deployment of 1,064 PNP personnel in 132 evacuation centers across Luzon which are now providing temporary shelter to 1,755 families composed of 5,858 individuals.



The PNP chief alerted the PNP Battle Staff to muster PNP Food Bank resources to augment national and local government support to these evacuees. 



Damage reported



According to police reports, 33 passengers and 140 vehicles are stranded in seaports in MIMAROPA where sea travel was suspended due to rough seas.



A total of 64 roads were rendered unpassable in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Cordillera due to floods and landslides while 57 areas experienced power outages and seven franchise areas are without mobile communication service.



Field reports also disclosed that one person died and another was injured by a fallen tree in Camp 8, Baguio City.



Eleazar instructed the PNP Highway Patrol Group to field mobile units to assist motorists along national highways in navigating through detour routes to avoid road hazards, particularly cargo vehicles transporting food products.   



