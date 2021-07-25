A volunteer medical worker prepares to administer the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to workers during a vaccination drive for economic frontliners, organised by the vice president's office and city government, in Manila on July 20, 2021.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2021 - 9:06am
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended