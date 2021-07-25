




































































 




   







   















LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
A volunteer medical worker prepares to administer the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to workers during a vaccination drive for economic frontliners, organised by the vice president's office and city government, in Manila on July 20, 2021.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2021 - 9:06am                           

                        


                        

                        
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)





                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Ex-VP Binay to run for senator under Lacson-Sotto tandem
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former vice president Jejomar Binay will run for senator under the tandem of Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Bobit Avila, STAR columnist, writes 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Valeriano “Bobit” Avila, whose opinion columns graced the pages of The Philippine STAR and The Feeman for decades,...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Buddy Gomez, ex-press secretary, 86
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The family of former press secretary Tomas “Buddy” Gomez III announced yesterday his death while he was on a pilgrimage...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Comelec junks 70% of party-list applications
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon reported yesterday that the poll body has dismissed almost 70 percent...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Strong quakes rock Calatagan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two earthquakes that registered magnitude 6.6 and 5.5 were recorded off the coast of Batangas early yesterday morning and...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Curfew hours in Metro Manila extended to 10pm - 4am
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Ralph Villanueva |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The cities of Metro Manila would be implementing longer curfew hours starting today, following the threat of the Delta variant...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Monsoon floods cities; thousands evacuated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities moved thousands of residents of Metro Manila out of their low-lying communities yesterday as heavy monsoon rain,...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 17 more Delta variant cases detected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of the highly transmissible Delta variant COVID-19 cases rose to 64 yesterday, following the detection of 17 more...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PNP chief orders cops to make sure kids stay indoors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday ordered police commanders to ensure that children five years...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Glitch seen to hike daily COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
An increase in the daily tally of COVID-19 patients may be seen in the coming days but the Department of Health has underscored...

                                                         


      

         

            
