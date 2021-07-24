




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Longer curfew in Metro Manila beginning Sunday amid Delta variant threat
Commuters walk along the sidewalk on EDSA, a major thoroughfare in Metro Manila, on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

                     

                        

                           
Longer curfew in Metro Manila beginning Sunday amid Delta variant threat

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 3:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will be under longer curfew hours beginning Sunday amid the threat posed by the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant.



Metro Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos announced that curfew hours will be from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. in the capital region, longer by two hours compared to the current curfew which lasts from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.





In June, as coronavirus cases decreased in Metro Manila, mayors in the region decided to shorten curfew hours to give people more time to eat in restaurants, visit malls and do other activities which can help spur the pandemic-battered economy.



Metro Manila reverted to a stricter general community quarantine, with President Rodrigo Duterte hoisting “heightened restrictions” over the region after the Department of Health confirmed that there is local transmission of the Delta variant.



According to the World Health Organization, “local transmission indicates locations where the source of infection is within the reporting location.” 



Health authorities have so far detected 64 cases of the Delta variant in the country, with 35 of them classified as local cases. 



The Delta variant was first detected in India and is seen to be driving a significant increase in COVID-19 cases even in countries with high vaccination rates. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 CURFEW
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magnitude-6.6 quake rocks parts of Luzon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magnitude-6.6 quake rocks parts of Luzon


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A magnitude-6.6 quake struck waters off Calatagan, Batangas at 4:48 a.m. on Saturday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chief Justice Gesmundo, Senior Justice Bernabe head FLP boards of judges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chief Justice Gesmundo, Senior Justice Bernabe head FLP boards of judges


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo heads the board of judges of the Legal Scholarship Program of the Foundation for Liberty...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Fabian&rsquo; exits Philippines but rains to persist over Luzon, Western Visayas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Fabian’ exits Philippines but rains to persist over Luzon, Western Visayas


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Typhoon “Fabian” (international name: In-Fa) has exited the Philippine area of responsibility, but rains brought...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Around 14,000 evacuate due to flooding brought by habagat rains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Around 14,000 evacuate due to flooding brought by habagat rains


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Around 14,000 people have fled their homes into evacuation centers in different parts of the country as heavy rain brought...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5.09% of Filipinos fully vaccinated; gov't nears target of administering 500K jabs daily
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5.09% of Filipinos fully vaccinated; gov't nears target of administering 500K jabs daily


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Officials have just a little over four months left to meet their target of fully inoculating another 64.91% — ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Phivolcs lowers Taal alert level due to &lsquo;decreased unrest&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phivolcs lowers Taal alert level due to ‘decreased unrest’


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
State volcanologists lowered Friday night Taal’s status from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2, indicating “decreased...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH confirms Delta local transmission
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH confirms Delta local transmission


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following the detection of 23 local cases of the Delta variant in recent weeks, the Department of Health has declared that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House to prioritize 5 bills in Duterte agenda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House to prioritize 5 bills in Duterte agenda


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives will prioritize the five remaining bills in the legislative agenda of the Duterte administration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fabian continues to bring rain, flood
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fabian continues to bring rain, flood


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 remained hoisted over Batanes yesterday afternoon as Typhoon Fabian moved away from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: COVID-19 cases among health workers drop
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: COVID-19 cases among health workers drop


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of health care workers infected with COVID-19 has gone down as most of them have already been vaccinated, the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with