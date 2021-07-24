




































































 




   

   









Bad weather forces some Metro Manila cities to pause COVID-19 vaccination
Residents receive a dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City on July 21, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Bad weather forces some Metro Manila cities to pause COVID-19 vaccination

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 3:18pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Inclement weather forced some cities in Metro Manila to suspend vaccinating people against COVID-19 on Saturday as the southwest monsoon or habagat continued to dump rains on the capital region.



For everyone’s safety, Pasay, Pasig and Caloocan paused their COVID-19 vaccinations in the whole city, while Muntinlupa temporarily halted administering jabs at their Sucat covered court site.





Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan also cited the magnitude-6.6 earthquake that struck Calatagan, Batangas which was felt in Metro Manila as one of the reasons for suspending vaccinations today.



Caloocan, Pasig and Muntinlupa’s Sucat site only administered jabs to those who had fallen in line at the vaccination centers ahead of their announcement.



Pasig City said those who were unable to go to their vaccination appointments due to bad weather will be sent a text message regarding their new schedule.



Muntinlupa, meanwhile, said that those scheduled for their second vaccine shot at the Sucat site today will be accommodated again from Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.



Malapitan said vaccinations will only resume on Monday in Caloocan City, while Pasay City advised residents to wait for further announcements.



The suspension of vaccinations in some cities will likely lower the number of jabs administered daily — a statistic which has been seeing record-highs in recent days, according to government data.



The country administered 472,356 COVID-19 shots on Thursday, the highest number of jabs administered in a day since the rollout of the vaccines. The government targets to give out over 500,000 shots daily.



But with only 5.09% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the government still has a long way to go to reach its target of vaccinating at least 50% of all Filipinos by year-end to achieve “population protection,” a new metric which essentially revised downward the target of inoculating at least 70% of the population to achieve herd immunity.





                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

