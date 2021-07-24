COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines cross 27,000

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 6,216 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,543,281.

Active cases : 54,401 or 3.5% of the total

Recoveries : 6,778, pushing total to 1,461,749

Deaths: 241, bringing total to 27,131

The Department of Health said the "technical issue" which prevented it from recording COVID-19 deaths yesterday has since been resolved.

"The unusually high number of fatalities reported today can be attributed to a backlog of cases being updated after the resolution of the system error," it said.

More Delta variant cases detected with just 5% of Filipinos vaccinated

Local authorities on Saturday said they detected 17 more cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 in the country.

Twelve of the new Delta variant cases were classified as local, nine of whom had indicated addresses in Metro Manila, the Department of Health said.

The pandemic task force will hold an "emergency" meeting called by President Rodrigo Duterte later tonight over the local transmission of the Delta variant which was confirmed by the DOH two days ago.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated only 5.09% of its population against COVID-19, the latest government data showed.

Authorities touted that they administered a "milestone" 472,356 vaccines on Thursday, inching closer to their target of 500,000 shots in arms per day or 3 million per week.

They have just a little over four months left to meet their target of fully inoculating another 64.91% — for a total of 70% — of the population to achieve herd immunity.

— Bella Perez-Rubio