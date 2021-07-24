




































































 




   

   









A magnitude-6.6 quake struck waters off Calatagan, Batangas at 4:48 a.m. on Saturday.

                     

                        

                           
Magnitude-6.6 quake rocks parts of Luzon

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 9:14am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:26 a.m.) — A magnitude-6.6 quake struck waters off Calatagan, Batangas at 4:48 a.m. on Saturday.



State seismologists reported that the tectonic tremor’s epicenter was 23 kilometers south of Calatagan, Batangas, with a depth of 123 kilometers.



A magnitude-5.5 aftershock followed nine minutes after the initial temblor.



"It's very strong, we're alarmed," said police Major Ronnie Aurellano in Calatagan municipality, Batangas province, which is south of Manila and near the epicenter of the quakes. 



"It's raining very hard here as well, but our people here are used to earthquakes. They're aware of the duck, hold and cover when there's an earthquake."



"We're checking low-lying areas in case there's a tsunami," he added.



The following intensities were reported in these areas:



    
	
  • Intensity V (Strong): Calapan City & Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Sablayan and Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro; Carmona & Dasmariñas City, Cavite
    • 
	
  • Intensity IV (Moderately strong): Quezon City; Marikina City; Manila City; Makati City; Taguig City; Valenzuela City; Pasay City; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Batangas City & Talisay City, Batangas; San Mateo, Rizal
    • 
	
  • Intensity III (Weak): Pasig City; San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan
    • 




The Philippine seismological agency said it did not expect damage. And there was no tsunami warning or threat, according to the US Tsunami Warning System. 



"It's not as strong compared to the previous quakes here -- there's no damage reported to us," said police Corporal Bernie Faderogao in nearby Mabini. 



"Our sliding door was just slightly shaken but it didn't break." 



The archipelago is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. — with a report from Agence France-Presse


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EARTHQUAKE
                                                      PHIVOLCS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
