Philippines sees 6,845 new coronavirus infections

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Friday reported 6,845 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,537,097.

Active cases : 55,069 or 3.6% of the total

Recoveries : 2,330, pushing total to 1,455,137

Deaths: 0, bringing total to 26,891

The Department of Health said the lack of fatalities reported are due to technical issues with COVID Kaya, a digital platform for COVID-19 information management in the Philippines.

"This is currently being investigated with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and a resolution is expected in the next few days," DOH said.

Restrictions heightened, travel ban expanded amid local transmission of Delta variant

The Department of Health last night confirmed the local transmission of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.

In response, Malacañang announced this morning that Metro Manila would be reverted to general community quarantine with heightened restrictions until the end of the month.

Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte will also be under GCQ with heightened restrictions from July 23 to July 31, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

This means kids below the age of 17 in these areas will no longer be allowed outdoors.

Malacañang also announced that it expanded the travel ban currently hoisted over eight countries to include Malaysia and Thailand. Roque reiterated that the ban is meant to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 variants in the country.

A million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech were delivered to the Philippines earlier this morning.

— Bella Perez-Rubio