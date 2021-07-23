




































































 




   

   









Philippines sees 6,845 new coronavirus infections
People brave the heavy rain in Kamuning EDSA, Quezon City on July 22, 2021. Typhoon Fabian (international name Cempaka) enhanced southwest monsoon that brought heavy rain for almost a week since Monday.
                            (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 4:11pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Friday reported 6,845 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,537,097.





The Department of Health said the lack of fatalities reported are due to technical issues with COVID Kaya, a digital platform for COVID-19 information management in the Philippines. 



"This is currently being investigated with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and a resolution is expected in the next few days," DOH said. 






Restrictions heightened, travel ban expanded amid local transmission of Delta variant 



    
	
    The Department of Health last night confirmed the local transmission of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. 
    
	
    In response, Malacañang announced this morning that Metro Manila would be reverted to general community quarantine with heightened restrictions until the end of the month. 
    
	
    Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte will also be under GCQ with heightened restrictions from July 23 to July 31, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement. 
    
	
    This means kids below the age of 17 in these areas will no longer be allowed outdoors
    
	
    Malacañang also announced that it expanded the travel ban currently hoisted over eight countries to include Malaysia and Thailand. Roque reiterated that the ban is meant to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 variants in the country. 
    
	
    A million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech were delivered to the Philippines earlier this morning. 
    
	
— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

