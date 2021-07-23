




































































 




   

   









Enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, habagat brings more rain
Satellite image shows Typhoon Fabian (In-fa). 
Enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, habagat brings more rain

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 8:49am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and other areas in the country will still experience rains on Friday as the slow-moving Typhoon Fabian (In-fa) continues to enhance the southwest monsoon.



Fabian was last spotted 510 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 km per hour and gusts of up to 185 kph, PAGASA said in a bulletin issued at 5 a.m.



The typhoon was heading northwest slowly.



What to expect?



Tropical Cyclone Winds Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale conditions) will be experienced over these two areas throughout the passage of the typhoon.



PAGASA said Fabian is “unlikely” to directly bring heavy rainfall in the country throughout the forecast period.



But the typhoon continued to boost the southwest monsoon or habagat, dumping scattered to widespread rains in the next 24 hours over the following areas:



    
	
  • Ilocos region
    • 
	
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
    • 
	
  • Metro Manila
    • 
	
  • Most of Calabarzon and Central Luzon
    • 
	
  • Portions of MIMAROPA
    • 




“Occasionally gusty conditions associated with the enhanced southwest monsoon will be experienced over Visayas and the rest of Luzon, especially in coastal and upland localities of these areas,” PAGASA said.



It warned that rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Luzon (including areas under TCWS No. 1) and Western Visayas.



Fabian is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Friday evening and Saturday morning.



 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

