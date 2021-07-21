Work in Metro Manila courts suspended starting noon due to inclement weather

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:08 a.m.) — Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo suspended work in Metro Manila courts starting noon of Tuesday due to inclement weather.

The Supreme Court Public Information Office posted Gesmundo’s announcement on its Twitter account.

The work suspension covers all courts in the National Capital Judicial Region, including the SC, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, Sandiganbayan and lower courts.

The SC PIO added that “[e]xecutive judges for affected areas outside of the NCJR may exercise discretion.”

Work in offices under the Office of the Court Administrator, Presidential Electoral Tribunal and the Judicial and Bar Council is also suspended.

Typhoon Fabian (In-fa) and Severe Tropical Storm Cempaka — a cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility — continued to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), bringing rains over parts of the country.

Due to southwest monsoon, Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon with have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies with rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Past 9:00 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA issued an orange warning sign to Metro Manila and Cavite, warning of threats of flooding. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico