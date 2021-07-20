




































































 




   

   









'Fabian' reaches typhoon status; no storm signals raised
This satellite image shows "Fabian" which PAGASA said intensified into a typhoon on the afternoon of July 20, 2021
MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Tuesday afternoon said Severe Tropical Storm "Fabian" (In-fa) has reached typhoon category, but there is still no storm signal raised in any part of the country. 



The weather bureau in its 5 p.m. bulletin said Fabian was last seen at 895 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon. 



It now carries 120 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 150 kph. 



Fabian kept its west northwestward direction but now moves at a speed of 15 kph. 



PAGASA said it is seen to further strengthen and could reach peak intensity of 155 kph by Thursday evening or early Friday morning.



Still, it added that Fabian remains unlikely to bring heavy rainfall in the country. The recent forecast, however, could see Batanes and Babuyan Islands soon under Signal No. 1. 



"Residents and disaster managers [are] advised to continuously monitor the tropical cyclone bulletins," PAGASA said.



  • Metro Manila
  • Ilocos Region
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Pampanga
  • Cavite
  • Batangas
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Northern Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands
  • Batanes
  • Babuyan Islands       
Rough to very rough seas will also be felt over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands, as well as over the western seaboard of Palawan (including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands), and Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands).



"Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters," the agency said. "Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor."



Fabian, the sixth storm to enter the Philippines this 2021, will move generally westward until Friday. 



It could exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by that day or by early Saturday morning, according to PAGASA. 



  • Wednesday afternoon: 685 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Thursday afternoon: 515 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Friday afternoon: 435 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Saturday afternoon: 585 km north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes or northwest of Taipei City, Taiwan (Outside PAR)
                                                      PAGASA
