




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOH monitoring 12 COVID-positive crew members of vessel docked in Albay
This satellite image shows Albay, where a boat with 12 COVID-19 positive crew members docked from Indonesia
Google Maps

                     

                        

                           
DOH monitoring 12 COVID-positive crew members of vessel docked in Albay

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2021 - 5:27pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health officials are monitoring a tugboat from Indonesia that now docked in Albay and that has 12 crew members positive for COVID-19, including one who snuck out from the boat and returned home.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the M/V Tug Clyde and Barge Claudia arrived in Albay on Tuesday morning. It has 20 crew onboard, eight of whom were negative for COVID-19 when tested in Butuan City. 



The vessel sailed from Indonesia, a country dealing with a significant surge in infections attributed to the Delta variant of COVID-19. 



"They were advised and given clearance for travel to go to Albay to dock," she told reporters in Filipino. "Unfortunately, one was able to leave the boat and go home."



Further details on this person were no longer disclosed. But the health official said their regional office was able to trace the man in Butuan, and is now in isolation. 



That includes his close contacts, such as the driver of the public utility vehicle he was in, as well as his house helper and family members.



Vergeire said the remaining 11 are also in quarantine, and are being closely watched by the Philippine Coast Guard. 



"No one is allowed to disembark or board the vessel," she added, "if they are not essential persons needed to monitor the crew members inside."



She said, too, that they would be brought to the hospital nearest to where the vessel is docked should they begin to show symptoms for COVID-19. 



The government has halted the entry of travelers from Indonesia to halt the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. Police in the southernmost part of the country were also told to heighten patrols to prevent the illegal entry of those coming from Indonesia through the shores.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALBAY
                                                      BUTUAN CITY
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      INDONESIA
                                                      PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
How transmissible is the Delta variant? Are vaccines effective against this form of COVID-19. Here are answers to some questions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: 8 active Delta cases after retests on 'recovered' patients
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: 8 active Delta cases after retests on 'recovered' patients


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local governments previously tagged the seven as recovered but they are now considered active cases again.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nograles: Cusi group reaching out to Koko, Pacman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nograles: Cusi group reaching out to Koko, Pacman


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The camp of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi continues to reach out to Senators Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP ready to implement stricter lockdown vs Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP ready to implement stricter lockdown vs Delta variant


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We have all witnessed what happened in India and we do not want the COVID-19 scandal to happen in our country, especially...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ chief: VP not immune from suit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ chief: VP not immune from suit


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
A vice president is not immune from legal action, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH monitoring 12 COVID-positive crew members of vessel docked in Albay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH monitoring 12 COVID-positive crew members of vessel docked in Albay


                              

                                 36 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"They were advised and given clearance for travel to go to Albay to dock," Vergeire said.  "Unfortunately, one was able to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator flags reported cyber espionage by 'Chinese-speaking actors' ahead of polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator flags reported cyber espionage by 'Chinese-speaking actors' ahead of polls


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday called on the government to investigate reported cyber espionage attacks carried out by Chinese...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP calls Ateneo study 'unfair', says cops have no new powers in 'drug war'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP calls Ateneo study 'unfair', says cops have no new powers in 'drug war'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"I think the claim that the war on drugs resulted in an increase in the number of abusive cops is baseless and an unfair assumption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Fabian' intensifies as it moves west northwestward
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Fabian' intensifies as it moves west northwestward


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The weather bureau in its 11 a.m. bulletin said Fabian was last seen at 960 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US defense chief visiting Philippines for talks with senior officials &mdash; Pentagon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US defense chief visiting Philippines for talks with senior officials — Pentagon


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
This comes hours after President Rodrigo Duterte in a prerecorded address aired Monday night said that the extension...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with