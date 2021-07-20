Mandaluyong residents are seen in this July 14, 2021 photo waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a mall
The STAR/Boy Santos
Philippines reports 4,516 new COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - July 20, 2021 - 4:20pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health officials on Tuesday logged 4,516 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 1,517,903.
Today's numbers saw active cases down by 755 from July 19's 47,561. The Department of Health said 10 laboratories failed to submit testing results.
- Active cases: 46,806 or 3.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 5,240, bringing the number to 1,444,253
- Deaths: 58, or now 26,844 in total
Bracing for Delta variant
- The Department of Health reclassified eight previously recovered Delta cases as active after doing re-tests. They are from Manila, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro, and from overseas and would have to undergo another 14-day quarantine.
- Metro Manila mayors are urging the pandemic task force to rescind its order allowing kids to leave their homes due to the threat of the highly transmissible Delta variant.
- The Philippine National Police said it was prepared to enforce stricter quarantine rules if decided by President Rodrigo Duterte, as the country detects more Delta cases.
- The Department of the Interior and Local Government said it will look into restricting interzonal travels based on the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.
