




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines reports 4,516 new COVID-19 cases
Mandaluyong residents are seen in this July 14, 2021 photo waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a mall
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Philippines reports 4,516 new COVID-19 cases

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2021 - 4:20pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health officials on Tuesday logged 4,516 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 1,517,903.



Today's numbers saw active cases down by 755 from July 19's 47,561. The Department of Health said 10 laboratories failed to submit testing results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 46,806 or 3.1% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 5,240, bringing the number to 1,444,253
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 58, or now 26,844 in total
    • 




 






 



Bracing for Delta variant



    
	
  • The Department of Health reclassified eight previously recovered Delta cases as active after doing re-tests. They are from Manila, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro, and from overseas and would have to undergo another 14-day quarantine.
    • 
	
    
	
  • Metro Manila mayors are urging the pandemic task force to rescind its order allowing kids to leave their homes due to the threat of the highly transmissible Delta variant. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippine National Police said it was prepared to enforce stricter quarantine rules if decided by President Rodrigo Duterte, as the country detects more Delta cases. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Department of the Interior and Local Government said it will look into restricting interzonal travels based on the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to prevent the spread of the Delta variant. 
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      COVID-19 VARIANT
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      METRO MANILA COUNCIL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
How transmissible is the Delta variant? Are vaccines effective against this form of COVID-19. Here are answers to some questions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: 8 active Delta cases after retests on 'recovered' patients
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: 8 active Delta cases after retests on 'recovered' patients


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local governments previously tagged the seven as recovered but they are now considered active cases again.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nograles: Cusi group reaching out to Koko, Pacman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nograles: Cusi group reaching out to Koko, Pacman


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The camp of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi continues to reach out to Senators Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP ready to implement stricter lockdown vs Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP ready to implement stricter lockdown vs Delta variant


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We have all witnessed what happened in India and we do not want the COVID-19 scandal to happen in our country, especially...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ chief: VP not immune from suit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ chief: VP not immune from suit


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
A vice president is not immune from legal action, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH monitoring 12 COVID-positive crew members of vessel docked in Albay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH monitoring 12 COVID-positive crew members of vessel docked in Albay


                              

                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"They were advised and given clearance for travel to go to Albay to dock," Vergeire said.  "Unfortunately, one was able to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator flags reported cyber espionage by 'Chinese-speaking actors' ahead of polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator flags reported cyber espionage by 'Chinese-speaking actors' ahead of polls


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday called on the government to investigate reported cyber espionage attacks carried out by Chinese...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH taking steps to improve genome sequencing as Delta variant threat looms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH taking steps to improve genome sequencing as Delta variant threat looms


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Authorities have admitted that the country's capacity to do so is still limited, more than a year into the pandemic and as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP calls Ateneo study 'unfair', says cops have no new powers in 'drug war'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP calls Ateneo study 'unfair', says cops have no new powers in 'drug war'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"I think the claim that the war on drugs resulted in an increase in the number of abusive cops is baseless and an unfair assumption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG says more funds needed to hire contact tracers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG says more funds needed to hire contact tracers


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Interior and Local Government on Tuesday urged the government to release more funds for the hiring of additional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with