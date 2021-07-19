




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Schools with infra projects can decline as COVID-19 isolation areas â€” DepEd
Personnel from the Marikina City sanitation office disinfects a classroom at Sta. Elena High School following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city on March 9.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos

                     

                        

                           
Schools with infra projects can decline as COVID-19 isolation areas — DepEd

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2021 - 6:06pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Monday announced that schools with ongoing infrastructure projects can decline being used as COVID-19 isolation areas.



DepEd's move allows school heads and officials to turn down requests when their facilities undergo construction or repair.





The agency said it expects these projects to begin by third quarter of this year. Such should also be completed by end-2021 "to avoid the lapsing of funds," it added.



Apart from being a place of learning, schools in the Philippines are often used for various means.



That ranges from being evacuation sites for disaster-hit communities, voting precincts during elections, and since the pandemic, as isolation facilities or vaccination sites.



Undersecretary Alain Pascua said the agency remains in support of the country's COVID-19 response. 



He added, however, that officials are also ensuring that "needs of learners are met including the establishment of adequate, safe, and conducive learning."



It was not immediately clear how many schools across the Philippines are being used for pandemic-related activities.



But in April, Secretary Leonor Briones had said as well that public K-12 schools should only be tapped for the efforts as a last resort.



Schools currently in use but with scheduled infrastructure work could take two courses of action, DepEd said. 



It could continue as an isolation facility provided barriers are in place if the school is large enough to segregate the area from the construction site.



Those with limited area, the agency added, should request their local government to transfer the isolation facility to a nearby school with no construction project.



"Our infrastructure projects remain a priority to help our stakeholders," said Briones, "especially teachers, to have a comfortable place to work in."



Schools in the Philippines have been shut for over a year now due to the virus' threat, forcing millions of students to learn from their homes under a system marred by difficulties. 



It remains a likely scenario in the coming months, as President Rodrigo Duterte continues to reject calls for a limited safe return in areas with low virus transmission. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
                                                      PUBLIC SCHOOLS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coast Guard challenges, follows Chinese warship out of West Philippine Sea                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coast Guard challenges, follows Chinese warship out of West Philippine Sea


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
BRP Cabra reported sighting a ship flying the Chinese flag and with Chinese markings at the bank, which is 147 nautical miles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court junks anti-terrorism case vs 2 Aeta farmers among first charged under ATA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court junks anti-terrorism case vs 2 Aeta farmers among first charged under ATA


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
An Olongapo court has junked the violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act case against Aeta farmers Japer Gurung and Junior Ramos,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'NCR Plus' bubble enforcement crucial to prevent spread of Delta variant &mdash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'NCR Plus' bubble enforcement crucial to prevent spread of Delta variant — OCTA


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
OCTA fellow Guido David on Sunday said the country should take a proactive response in addressing the new threat.



                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Koko to Cusi: We won&rsquo;t give up party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Koko to Cusi: We won’t give up party


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will ultimately rule on the conflict within the ruling PDP-Laban, Sen. Aquilino Pimentel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo calls to speed up vaccinations as more variant cases detected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo calls to speed up vaccinations as more variant cases detected


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Robredo said improving inoculations are now more crucial as neighboring countries are seeing a surge in cases due to variants...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Transport group says banning PUVs on tollways contradicts policy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Transport group says banning PUVs on tollways contradicts policy


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The current practice of some tollway operators of restricting tollway access to private motor vehicles goes against stated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CPP says terrorist tag on NDFP an attempt to 'overturn' progress of past peace talks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CPP says terrorist tag on NDFP an attempt to 'overturn' progress of past peace talks


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Anti-Terrorism Council's designation of the National Democratic Front as a terrorist organization is an attempt to "overturn" achievements...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 6.73% of Filipinos fully vaccinated with 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
6.73% of Filipinos fully vaccinated with 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The official figures as of July 18 mean some 6.73% of the government's target, or 4,708,073 Filipinos have completed their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NTF-ELCAC says it welcomes junking of raps vs Aetas whom troops tagged as NPAs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NTF-ELCAC says it welcomes junking of raps vs Aetas whom troops tagged as NPAs


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s anti-communist task force and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples — a member of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE urged to act on labor issues raised by food delivery riders
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE urged to act on labor issues raised by food delivery riders


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Planning protests are worthy of suspension? What kind of law is Foodpanda following? Do they have their own labor code and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with