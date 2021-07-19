Schools with infra projects can decline as COVID-19 isolation areas â€” DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Monday announced that schools with ongoing infrastructure projects can decline being used as COVID-19 isolation areas.

DepEd's move allows school heads and officials to turn down requests when their facilities undergo construction or repair.

Related Stories DepEd: Use public schools as vaccination centers only as last resort

The agency said it expects these projects to begin by third quarter of this year. Such should also be completed by end-2021 "to avoid the lapsing of funds," it added.

Apart from being a place of learning, schools in the Philippines are often used for various means.

That ranges from being evacuation sites for disaster-hit communities, voting precincts during elections, and since the pandemic, as isolation facilities or vaccination sites.

Undersecretary Alain Pascua said the agency remains in support of the country's COVID-19 response.

He added, however, that officials are also ensuring that "needs of learners are met including the establishment of adequate, safe, and conducive learning."

It was not immediately clear how many schools across the Philippines are being used for pandemic-related activities.

But in April, Secretary Leonor Briones had said as well that public K-12 schools should only be tapped for the efforts as a last resort.

Schools currently in use but with scheduled infrastructure work could take two courses of action, DepEd said.

It could continue as an isolation facility provided barriers are in place if the school is large enough to segregate the area from the construction site.

Those with limited area, the agency added, should request their local government to transfer the isolation facility to a nearby school with no construction project.

"Our infrastructure projects remain a priority to help our stakeholders," said Briones, "especially teachers, to have a comfortable place to work in."

Schools in the Philippines have been shut for over a year now due to the virus' threat, forcing millions of students to learn from their homes under a system marred by difficulties.

It remains a likely scenario in the coming months, as President Rodrigo Duterte continues to reject calls for a limited safe return in areas with low virus transmission.