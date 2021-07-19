




































































 




   

   









PDP-Laban exec insists council meeting, assembly consistent with party's constitution
President Rodrigo Duterte leads the national assembly  PDP laban held at Royce Hotel Clark Pampanga on July 17, 2021. The party elected Alfonso Cusi as new president.
PDP-Laban exec insists council meeting, assembly consistent with party's constitution

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2021 - 5:56pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The meetings of the ruling PDP-Laban last weekend — dismissed by a faction led by Sen. Manny Paquiao as "illegal" — followed the party's constitution, a top party official and cabinet member said yesterday.  



PDP-Laban executive vice president and cabinet secretary Karlo Nograles said those who attended the party's national council meeting and national assembly last Friday and Saturday were duly elected and recognized members of the party who are authorized to represent their respective councils.



He said the attendees included governors, lawmakers, mayors and senators who can attend assemblies and cast votes based on the principles of democracy, where the rule of majority is respected.



"Everything that was done in the national council meeting and national assembly meeting were in line with the constitution of PDP-Laban so  everything was done by the book. We followed what was stated in the constitution of the PDP-Laban," Nograles told CNN Philippines.  



"All members who voted in both the national council and national assembly are authorized to vote as per the constitution of PDP-Laban, as per the official records submitted to the Comelec (Commission on Elections) by no less than Sen. (Aquilino) Koko Pimentel (III) himself," he added.



Pimentel, whose father the late senator Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. was one of the founders of PDP-Laban, does not recognize last weekend's meetings and continues to regard Pacquiao as president of the ruling party. Pacquiao has earned the ire of President Rodrigo Duterte — also the chairman of PDP-Laban — after he criticized the alleged corruption in government and the administration's handling of the West Philippine Sea dispute.



Last Saturday, Pacquiao was ousted as the party's acting president during a PDP-Laban assembly organized by the faction of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi. Duterte was present during the event, which saw Cusi's election as the new party president.



Pimentel, however, has argued that Duterte's presence won't legitimize the assembly since under the party's constitution, such meetings must be coordinated with the party president. He added that the purpose of the meeting was to replace Pacquiao, whom he said was not included in the setting of the agenda.

 



No factions?





Nograles insisted that there is only one PDP-Laban and one set of officers and that the leadership issue has been resolved through the national council meeting and national assembly.



"The reason why both meetings were called was precisely to put an end to the issue of who our officers are... It is important to determine that because that resolves the question on who will be given the authority to sign the certificate of nomination and acceptance because we are nearing the national and local elections," Nograles said.



"There are no factions, no two sets of officers. It is very clear who should sign, who is authorized because of the election of a new set of officers of PDP-Laban. It ends questions and speculations on who are authorized (to sign party documents)," he added.



Aside from Cusi, other officers who were elected last Saturday were Nograles (executive vice President); Edwin Olivarez (vice president for National Capital Region); Raul Lambino (vice president for Luzon); Ben Evardone (vice president for Visayas); Charito Plaza (vice president for Mindanao); Rianne Cuevas (national treasurer); and Sen. Bong Go (auditor-general). Also elected as party chairpersons were Astravel Naik (membership); Noel Felongco (education); Antonio Kho (finance); Richard Nethercot (legal); Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya (public information); Reymar Mansilungan (livelihood) and Maria Katrina Nicole Contacto (youth affairs).



Days before the PDP-Laban assembly, Pacquiao's group issued a resolution expelling Cusi, Naik and PDP-Laban deputy secretary general Melvin Matibag for allegedly "showing allegiance" to another political party. The PDP-Laban national council voided the resolution last Friday, calling it "illegal."



Nograles said the election of new officers was also compliant with the party's constitution, noting that its leaders hold office for two years.



"Since there was no election afterwards, these are all in a holdover capacity or interim capacity pending a national council meeting and a national assembly meeting,  which is why we had a national council meeting and a national assembly meeting precisely...for a fresh mandate and a fresh term for our national officers," he said.

 





Due process





Nograles said Pacquiao and Pimentel remain as party members and that there are ongoing efforts to reach out to them.



"We've always invited them to the meetings, In fact, even if Sen. Pacquiao... is training for his fight, we've invited him to attend the Zoom meetings so he can voice out his views. And of course, for Sen. Pimentel, we continue to reach out to him from the very beginning," the cabinet secretary said.



"So we still continue to open the doors to both of them and in fact in the national council meeting, there was even a suggestion to create a council of elders and one of the proposed members...(was) Sen. Koko Pimentel," he added.



Nograles admitted that the possible expulsion of party members was brought up during the national council meeting but noted that such an action has to undergo processes. including hearings.  



"Of course, anyone is free to leave the party. We can't prevent them from doing that. But as far as expelling any member is concerned, there is a grievance mechanism and a two thirds vote that is required and that is appealable," Nograles said.



"We cannot just do that. It has to undergo a process. There has to be a complaint and it has to be heard by the council. We have to give the respondent of the complaint a chance to be heard by the council...there should be due notice, a right to defend himself or herself, and a hearing... and then a decision has to be made for any expulsion. There should be two thirds vote (by) the council before any expulsion," he added. 



Nograles said he was not aware of any complaint against Pacquiao, who has been assailed by some of Duterte's allies because of his critical stance on some of the administration's policies.



"I don't hold the records, I don't know if there is any (complaint) but if there is, rest assured in our party, following the constitution, we will afford anyone..the right to be heard, the right to notice, and the right to hearing," he said. 



 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 17, 2021 - 5:40pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on factions within the administration PDP-Laban party. President Rodrigo Duterte, the party's chairman, has been throwing barbs at Sen. Manny Pacquiao, PDP-Laban president.



A faction in the party represented by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is set to hold a national assembly on July 17. Duterte is expected to preside over the assembly. 



Pacquiao is in the US for a boxing match. 

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 17, 2021 - 5:40pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte says Sen. Koko Pimentel made a mistake when he appointed Sen. Manny Pacquiao as PDP-Laban president.



"Ang nagkamali diyan si Koko, hindi si Pacquiao. Pacquiao does not know anything. Kung anuman ang sabihin, hindi naman nagbabasa yan eh," Duterte says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 17, 2021 - 3:54pm                              


                              
The PDP-Laban national assembly declares all national officer positions and committee chairs vacant.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
