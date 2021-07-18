Commuters are seen wading through the flooded intersection of Lacson Avenue and España Boulevard in Manila following a heavy downpour on July 17, 2021
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Philippines sees 5,411 more COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - July 18, 2021 - 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday reported 5,411 fresh coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 1,507,755.
Today's numbers saw active cases down by 67 from July 17's 47,257. The Department of Health said four laboratories did not submit testing results.
- Active cases: 47,190 or 3.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 5,439, bringing the number to 1,433,851
- Deaths: 117, or now 26,714 in total
What's new today?
- Vice President Leni Robredo said vaccination efforts in the country should be improved further as more cases from COVID-19 variants, particularly Delta, are reported.
- OCTA Research sought for a stricter enforcement of the 'NCR Plus' bubble to prevent the Delta from spreading in the capital region.
- The Philippine National Police said it would deploy more cops in public areas to prevent mass gatherings that can lead to COVID-19 superspreader events.
- Two athletes inside the Tokyo Olympic Village tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the opening of the Games that had been delayed due to the pandemic.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended