




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines sees 5,411 more COVID-19 cases
Commuters are seen wading through the flooded intersection of Lacson Avenue and España Boulevard in Manila following a heavy downpour on July 17, 2021
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Philippines sees 5,411 more COVID-19 cases

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2021 - 4:02pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday reported 5,411 fresh coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 1,507,755.



Today's numbers saw active cases down by 67 from July 17's 47,257. The Department of Health said four laboratories did not submit testing results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 47,190 or 3.1% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 5,439, bringing the number to 1,433,851
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 117, or now 26,714 in total
    • 




 






 



What's new today?



    
	
  • Vice President Leni Robredo said vaccination efforts in the country should be improved further as more cases from COVID-19 variants, particularly Delta, are reported. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • OCTA Research sought for a stricter enforcement of the 'NCR Plus' bubble to prevent the Delta from spreading in the capital region. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippine National Police said it would deploy more cops in public areas to prevent mass gatherings that can lead to COVID-19 superspreader events.
    • 
	
    
	
  • Two athletes inside the Tokyo Olympic Village tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the opening of the Games that had been delayed due to the pandemic. 
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      COVID-19 VARIANT
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      QUEZON CITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 US embassy cancels business, tourist visa appointments until end-August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US embassy cancels business, tourist visa appointments until end-August


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Visa applicants were urged to continue monitoring the embassy's website for updates regarding the resumption of routine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: VP run for immunity amid threats
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: VP run for immunity amid threats


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte said yesterday that he has considered running for vice president next year to get immunity from lawsuits,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Off-site passport services launched at Robinsons Malls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Off-site passport services launched at Robinsons Malls


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
In partnership with Robinsons Malls, the Department of Foreign Affairs has launched Temporary Off-Site Passport Services,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 of local Delta cases unvaccinated &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 of local Delta cases unvaccinated – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The two local cases of COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Antique are unvaccinated senior citizens, the Department of Health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief orders deployment of more cops in public areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief orders deployment of more cops in public areas


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“I also warn the organizers of these activities that we will have no patience when you are caught violating because...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Commuter group: Allow more PUVs before imposing number coding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Commuter group: Allow more PUVs before imposing number coding


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We believe it is premature to implement the said scheme given the lack of sufficient public mass transportation options for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mayors reviewing policy on outdoor activities for kids
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mayors reviewing policy on outdoor activities for kids


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
With reports of COVID-19’s highly transmissible Delta variant entering Metro Manila, mayors are taking a step back to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Give A4 workers random swab tests &ndash; TUCP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Give A4 workers random swab tests – TUCP


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
To know the extent of COVID-19 infections among the workers, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines yesterday asked the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to APEC: Non-discriminatory vaccination certificates needed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to APEC: Non-discriminatory vaccination certificates needed


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has urged the 21 member-economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation to work on the use of internationally...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with