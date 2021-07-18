'Fabian' now a tropical storm, no wind signals up yet

MANILA, Philippines — Weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said the tropical depression inside the Philippines' jurisdiction has intensified into a tropical storm.

The agency in its forecast said "Fabian" was seen early Sunday morning at 1,090 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

It now has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

The sixth storm to enter the country this year moves north northwestward at a speed of 10 kph.

It is expected to keep that direction at a consistent speed, and make its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday evening.

PAGASA said no storm signal has been raised yet in any part of the country.

Fabian is also unlikely to bring heavy rainfall throughout its forecast period, the agency added.

The tropical storm, along with a low pressure area at 630 km west of Calayan in Cagayan, are enhancing the southwest monsoon.

"Further intensification is expected for the remainder of the forecast period," PAGASA said, "with Fabian reaching severe tropical storm category by Monday afternoon."

Forecast Position

Monday morning : 1,050 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon

: 1,050 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon Tuesday morning : 945 northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon

: 945 northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon Wednesday morning: 785 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

— Christian Deiparine