'Fabian' now a tropical storm, no wind signals up yet
This satellite image shows "Fabian," the tropical depression inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility that intensified into a tropical storm on July 18, 2021
'Fabian' now a tropical storm, no wind signals up yet

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2021 - 9:36am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said the tropical depression inside the Philippines' jurisdiction has intensified into a tropical storm. 



The agency in its forecast said "Fabian" was seen early Sunday morning at 1,090 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon.



It now has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, and gustiness of up to 80 kph.



The sixth storm to enter the country this year moves north northwestward at a speed of 10 kph. 



It is expected to keep that direction at a consistent speed, and make its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday evening.



PAGASA said no storm signal has been raised yet in any part of the country. 



Fabian is also unlikely to bring heavy rainfall throughout its forecast period, the agency added.



The tropical storm, along with a low pressure area at 630 km west of Calayan in Cagayan, are enhancing the southwest monsoon.



"Further intensification is expected for the remainder of the forecast period," PAGASA said, "with Fabian reaching severe tropical storm category by Monday afternoon."



  • Monday morning: 1,050 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon 
  • Tuesday morning: 945 northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon 
  • Wednesday morning: 785 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
 Christian Deiparine


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TROPICAL STORM
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 18, 2021 - 9:14am                           


                           

                              
Follow this page for updates on Fabian, the sixth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this year. — Main photo from JMA

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 18, 2021 - 9:14am                              


                              
"Fabian" has intensified into a tropical storm at 2 a.m. on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



At 4 am., Fabian was located 1,090 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon with winds of 65 kph and gusts of 80 kph. It is moving north northwestward at 10 kph.



PAGASA says the weather disturbance will maintain a north northwesward or northwestward track until Monday evening, when it is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility.




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
