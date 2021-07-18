Oil prices up this week

MANILA, Philippines — Oil prices are expected to increase for the eighth straight week this week.

“Diesel will increase by P0.30 to P0.40 per liter. Gasoline will increase by P0.10 to P0.20 per liter,” Unioil Philippines said in its forecast.

Last Tuesday, global oil prices rose steeply after the International Energy Agency said the impasse among major oil producers would translate to tighter oil supply and volatile prices, Reuters reported.

However, global oil prices closed the past trading week lower as the rising number of COVID cases is seen to spur lockdown restrictions and depress demand.

Last week, gasoline prices were increased by P1.15 per liter, diesel prices by P0.60 per liter and kerosene prices by P0.65 per liter.

Based on data from the Department of Energy, this pushed year-to-date adjustments to stand at a net increase of P13.50 per liter for gasoline, P10.60 per liter for diesel and P9.00 per liter for kerosene.