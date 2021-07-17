Health workers continue the inoculation of second dose of Sinovac vaccine to residents at mega vaccination site in Marikina Sports Center on July 13, 2021.
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 1.5-M
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has surpassed 1.5 million after local health authorities reported 6,040 new infections on Saturday.
- Active cases: 47,257 or 3.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 7,213, bringing total to 1,428,504
- Fatalities: 122, pushing death toll to 26,598
What's new today?
- The Philippines received 1.5 million more doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine, bumping up the country's vaccine supply to 26.2 million doses.
- The Department of Health is verifying the reported death of another patient who contracted the coronavirus Delta variant. If confirmed, this would be the second local death in the country after infection with the Delta variant.
- DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said health authorities are now doing intensive contact tracing among individuals who were positive for the Delta variant to determine links between them.
