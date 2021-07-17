




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 1.5-M
Health workers continue the inoculation of second dose of Sinovac vaccine to residents at mega vaccination site in Marikina Sports Center on July 13, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 1.5-M

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has surpassed 1.5 million after local health authorities reported 6,040 new infections on Saturday.



    
	
  • Active cases: 47,257 or 3.1% of the total
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 7,213, bringing total to 1,428,504
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Fatalities: 122, pushing death toll to 26,598
    • 




What's new today?



    
	
  • The Philippines received 1.5 million more doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine, bumping up the country's vaccine supply to 26.2 million doses.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • The Department of Health is verifying the reported death of another patient who contracted the coronavirus Delta variant. If confirmed, this would be the second local death in the country after infection with the Delta variant.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said health authorities are now doing intensive contact tracing among individuals who were positive for the Delta variant to determine links between them.
    • 



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cusi-led camp proceeds with PDP-Laban meet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cusi-led camp proceeds with PDP-Laban meet


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi – backed by President Duterte – pushed through with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unspent money with PNP shows NTF-ELCAC needs no new funding, senator says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unspent money with PNP shows NTF-ELCAC needs no new funding, senator says


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
“The COA finding is proof that the government did not need the P19.2 billion anti-insurgency fund lodged under the NTF-ELCAC...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Travel restrictions on 8 countries extended
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Travel restrictions on 8 countries extended


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The travel restriction on passengers coming from eight countries, including Indonesia, will remain in effect until July 31,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacman on watusi: I have proof of corruption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacman on watusi: I have proof of corruption


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao vowed yesterday to present witnesses and evidence, including videos and audio recordings, of cases of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1.6M doses of Johnson&Johnson&rsquo;s single-shot vaccine arrive in the Philippines &mdash; WHO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1.6M doses of Johnson&Johnson’s single-shot vaccine arrive in the Philippines — WHO


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Over 1.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson&Johnson arrived in the Philippines on Friday,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects 11 local cases of Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects 11 local cases of Delta variant


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country has 11 local cases of the more infectious Delta variant of COVID-19, the Department of Health reported yeste...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LPA develops into Tropical Depression Fabian
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LPA develops into Tropical Depression Fabian


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The state weather bureau has warned against heavy rains in many parts of the country, including Metro Manila, beginning tomorrow...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sandigan junks another Marcos case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sandigan junks another Marcos case


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has dismissed another civil suit seeking to recover the alleged ill-gotten wealth of dictator...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd: School year 2021-2022 opens September 13
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd: School year 2021-2022 opens September 13


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Classes in public elementary and high schools will resume on Sept. 13, giving students a two-month break from the blended...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Galvez: 14 million COVID-19 vaccines administered
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Galvez: 14 million COVID-19 vaccines administered


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite some delays, National Task Force against COVID-19  chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with