1.5-M more Sinovac doses reach Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received Saturday 1.5 million more doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine doses, procured by the national government, landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 8 a.m. onboard Cebu Pacific flight 5J 671.

The new batch of vaccines, however, could not be sent to local governments for use just yet as it has not obtained a certificate of analysis which certifies that the jabs are of good quality.

Department of Health director for supply chain management Ariel Valencia said they have to wait for at least a week to receive the certification, but assured that the new doses will be delivered as soon as they get this.

The Philippines has so far received 14.5 million doses of CoronaVac, which according to the World Health Organization, is 51% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 infection, 100% effective against severe COVID-19 and 100% effective against hospitalization 14 days after receiving the second dose. — with reports from JC Cosico/News5