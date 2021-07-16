1.6M doses of Johnson&Johnsonâ€™s single-shot vaccine arrive in the Philippines â€” WHO

1.6M doses of Johnson&Johnson’s single-shot vaccine arrive in the Philippines — WHO

MANILA, Philippines — Over 1.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson&Johnson arrived in the Philippines on Friday, marking the country's first-ever batch of the single-shot jab.

The arrival of the first half of the total 3.2 million J&J shots donated by the US through the COVAX facility was confirmed by the World Health Organization Philippines on Twitter.

A second delivery that will complete the donation is expected to arrive on July 17, Saturday.

"The additional J&J COVID-19 vaccines are expected to urgently fill in the supplies needed to vaccinate the vulnerable and at-risk populations, especially the elderly and those living in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA)," WHO Philippines said.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said that each region in the Philippines will receive at least 100,000 doses of the vaccine to ensure equitable distribution.

"[L]ater on, we will distribute the remaining 1.2 million [vaccines] based on the population and in the master-listed A2 and then A3 [categories]," he told the pandemic task force on July 6, referring to senior citizens and people with comorbidities.

J&J earlier this month said its single-shot vaccine is effective against the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, with an immune response lasting at least eight months.

The J&J vaccines arrived on the same day that local authorities announced that they detected 16 more cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, 11 of which are "local."

The Philippines, which has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia, is expecting to receive a total of 16.2 million vaccines this month.

But latest data shows that only 3.71% of the country's total 109 million population have been fully vaccinated since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March.

This means the government must fully vaccinate some 73.3 million people in 168 days to meet its own goal of achieving herd immunity before the year is out.

