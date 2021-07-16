




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Neil Doloricon, editorial cartoonist and artist for the people, passes away
“Matuwid na Daan” by Leonilo Doloricon
The STAR, file

                     

                        

                           
Neil Doloricon, editorial cartoonist and artist for the people, passes away

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2021 - 4:13pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Artist and editorial cartoonist Leonilo "Neil" Doloricon passed away Friday at the age of 63.



His passing was confirmed Friday morning by his daughter Katrina Doloricon, who said his doctor tried to revive him but that he didn't make it.





In a tribute post, the UP College of Fine Art's Department of Visual Communication said they were in deep sorrow and had only high praise for him.






"Isang mahusay na editorial cartoonist, artista ng bayan na lumalaban, gabay ng mag-aaral at haligi namin sa Kolehiyo ng Sining Biswal," the department said of Doloricon, who was dean of the college from 1998 to 2001.



(A skilled editorial cartoonist, an artist for the people who fought back, a guide to students and a pillar of the College of Visual Arts).



Doloricon was a professor at the college until his death and was chairperson of the Committee on Arts and Humanities at the Commission on Higher Education.



He had also been making editorial cartoons for Malay Business Insight. Before that, he was published in the People’s Journal, Kabayan and the Manila Times, according to a report by Rappler.



He was an awardee of the Gawad para sa Sining Biswal of the Cultural Center of the Philippines and was holder of the Fernando Amorsolo and Guillermo Tolentino Professorial Chairs at the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts, the UP Artists' Circle Fraternity, of which he was a member, said in a statement on his passing.



The fraternity called him "one of the pillars of Social Realism movement in the Philippine art scene [who] was popular for his paintings, murals, and relief prints that depicted the struggles of the masses."



"Some of us would remember him as a thesis adviser, or a techniques and/or figure drawing professor. The people will remember Brod Neil as a National Democratic activist, a cultural worker, and simply a comrade or 'kasama'," it also said.



Doloricon was also chairman emeritus of the Concerned Artists of the Philippines, members of which joined him in signing as petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.



"Ang iyong SINING na naglilingkod sa BAYAN ay mananatiling nakaukit sa aming puso at isipan (Your art that served the people will always be etched in our hearts and our minds)," CAP's Cavite chapter said in a tribute to him.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      OBITUARIES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte declares Eid'l Adha on July 20 a regular holiday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte declares Eid'l Adha on July 20 a regular holiday


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The observance of Eid'l Adha shall be subject to existing community quarantine and social distancing measures," President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Duterte recognizes PDP-Laban belongs to Pimentels&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Duterte recognizes PDP-Laban belongs to Pimentels’


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte recognizes that the Pimentels virtually own the PDP-Laban, which is now divided over the issue on who should...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pangilinan sues people behind 2 YouTube channels for cyber libel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pangilinan sues people behind 2 YouTube channels for cyber libel


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan filed cyber libel complaints against people behind two YouTube channels that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd: New school year starts on September 13
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd: New school year starts on September 13


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Under Republic Act 11480, which became law in 2020, the president can set the date of the opening of classes in areas under...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan &lsquo;welcomes&rsquo; possible nomination of Pacquiao as its presidential bet                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan ‘welcomes’ possible nomination of Pacquiao as its presidential bet


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In a shift in opposition coalition 1Sambayan’s stance, it said that it would “welcome” a possible nomination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Unspent money with PNP shows NTF-ELCAC needs no new funding, senator says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unspent money with PNP shows NTF-ELCAC needs no new funding, senator says


                              

                                 41 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“The COA finding is proof that the government did not need the P19.2 billion anti-insurgency fund lodged under the NTF-ELCAC...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sulu plane crash death toll now at 53
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sulu plane crash death toll now at 53


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
There are now 53 people who have died from the C-130 plane crash in Patikul, Sulu last week after the Armed Forces of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Active COVID-19 cases hit 48,480 after Philippines logs 5,676 new infections&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Active COVID-19 cases hit 48,480 after Philippines logs 5,676 new infections 


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Friday reported 5,676 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,496,328.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese Embassy focuses on ship photo to dismiss reported dumping as fake
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese Embassy focuses on ship photo to dismiss reported dumping as fake


                              

                                                                  By Jonathan de Santos |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
It did not comment on the satellite photos that Simularity CEO Liz Derr said showed how anchored ships created chlorophyll-a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shorter quarantine for more vaccinated travelers as Philippines names new 'green' territories
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Shorter quarantine for more vaccinated travelers as Philippines names new 'green' territories


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several territories such as Burundi, Liberia, Malawi, Morrocco, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Zimbabwe,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with