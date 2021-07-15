




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Duterte to appear in new COVID-19 commercial on vaccination â€” Palace
President Rodrigo Duterte receives his second shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on July 12, 2021.
Presidential photo/King Rodriguez

                     

                        

                           
Duterte to appear in new COVID-19 commercial on vaccination — Palace

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2021 - 6:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is set to appear in a commercial that would encourage Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Malacañang said Thursday, as it vowed to sustain efforts to further improve the public's confidence on the pandemic jabs.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte, who got his second dose of COVID-19 shot this month, would be the "biggest endorser" of the vaccination program



"On Monday, we will have a taping with the president because he is our biggest endorser for the new infomercial being prepared by the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson," Roque said at a press briefing.



Recent surveys have suggested that the public's confidence in COVID-19 vaccines have improved but a number of Filipinos are still not inclined to be inoculated.



A Social Weather Stations survey conducted from June 23 to 26 indicated that 45% of Filipinos are willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while 21% said they do not want to receive pandemic jabs. About a quarter or 24% said they are unsure about availing of the vaccines. Only 32% of respondents approved of getting inoculated last May.



Meanwhile, a Pulse Asia survey conducted from June 7 to 16 found 43% of respondents saying that they are willing to get vaccinated, up from 16$ in February. However, more than a third of the respondents or 36% said they do not want to receive jabs.

 

Roque said the Palace is happy with the higher percentage of Filipinos who are inclined to get vaccinated. He reiterated that more people would be encouraged to be inoculated if they see their neighbors receiving COVID-19 shots.



"So that is what is happening now but we won't stop (encouraging people to get vaccinated)," the Palace spokesman said.

 

Last month, Duterte threatened to order the arrest of people who refuse to be vaccinated, saying it would prevent the further spread of COVID-19.



"There is a crisis being faced in this country. There is a national emergency. If you do not want to be vaccinated, I would have you arrested," the president said in a public address last June 21.



"You are a...potential carrier and to protect the people, I have to sequester you in jail. You choose: Get vaccinated or I will send you to jail," he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan &lsquo;welcomes&rsquo; possible nomination of Pacquiao as its presidential bet                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan ‘welcomes’ possible nomination of Pacquiao as its presidential bet


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a shift in opposition coalition 1Sambayan’s stance, it said that it would “welcome” a possible nomination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After &lsquo;5 long years of inaction,&rsquo; Carpio lists 5 ways to defend the West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After ‘5 long years of inaction,’ Carpio lists 5 ways to defend the West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
“These are five actions that the Philippines can take after five long years of inaction by President Duterte in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan 'very much in the running' as Dutertes top pre-election survey                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan 'very much in the running' as Dutertes top pre-election survey


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Opposition coalition 1Sambayan is unfazed by latest survey results showing their nominees lagging behind frontrunners Davao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque: Next quarantine classifications set
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque: Next quarantine classifications set


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force has decided on the updated quarantine classifications of areas, but local executives...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 COA calls out PNP's low spending of anti-insurgency funds in 2020
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA calls out PNP's low spending of anti-insurgency funds in 2020


                              

                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit bared that PNP used only P86.57 million out of the P722.95 million that it received.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: 3.7% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: 3.7% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The government must fully vaccinate another 73.3 million people to meet its goal of herd immunity by the end of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR mayors to issue guidelines, list parks where kids 5 and up are allowed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR mayors to issue guidelines, list parks where kids 5 and up are allowed


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Marshals will also be deployed to "privately-owned outdoor areas or parks" to make sure people there follow public health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: China can expect 'harsh words' if proven to be dumping human waste in West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: China can expect 'harsh words' if proven to be dumping human waste in West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
China can expect "harsh words" if the report about its supposed dumping of human waste in the West Philippine Sea is true,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR under 'regular' GCQ until July 31, no more extra restrictions &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR under 'regular' GCQ until July 31, no more extra restrictions — Palace


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Other areas will remain under general community quarantine "with heightened restrictions" until July 22, Malacañang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with