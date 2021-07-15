Duterte to appear in new COVID-19 commercial on vaccination â€” Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is set to appear in a commercial that would encourage Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Malacañang said Thursday, as it vowed to sustain efforts to further improve the public's confidence on the pandemic jabs.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte, who got his second dose of COVID-19 shot this month, would be the "biggest endorser" of the vaccination program

"On Monday, we will have a taping with the president because he is our biggest endorser for the new infomercial being prepared by the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson," Roque said at a press briefing.

Recent surveys have suggested that the public's confidence in COVID-19 vaccines have improved but a number of Filipinos are still not inclined to be inoculated.

A Social Weather Stations survey conducted from June 23 to 26 indicated that 45% of Filipinos are willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while 21% said they do not want to receive pandemic jabs. About a quarter or 24% said they are unsure about availing of the vaccines. Only 32% of respondents approved of getting inoculated last May.

Meanwhile, a Pulse Asia survey conducted from June 7 to 16 found 43% of respondents saying that they are willing to get vaccinated, up from 16$ in February. However, more than a third of the respondents or 36% said they do not want to receive jabs.



Roque said the Palace is happy with the higher percentage of Filipinos who are inclined to get vaccinated. He reiterated that more people would be encouraged to be inoculated if they see their neighbors receiving COVID-19 shots.

"So that is what is happening now but we won't stop (encouraging people to get vaccinated)," the Palace spokesman said.



Last month, Duterte threatened to order the arrest of people who refuse to be vaccinated, saying it would prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

"There is a crisis being faced in this country. There is a national emergency. If you do not want to be vaccinated, I would have you arrested," the president said in a public address last June 21.

"You are a...potential carrier and to protect the people, I have to sequester you in jail. You choose: Get vaccinated or I will send you to jail," he added.