Palace: 3.7% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Vendors, delivery drivers and others who work at the night market in Divisoria, Manila wait for their turn to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine on July 5, 2021 as the local government starts their night vaccination program which will cater to individuals who cannot go to inoculation sites during daytime.
Palace: 3.7% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2021 - 5:48pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — More than 4 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March, Malacañang said Thursday. 



This is equivalent to 3.71% of the Philippines' total 109 million population as of 2020. 





Another 10.02 million — or 9.1% — of Filipinos have received the first of two doses as of July 14, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said during a virtual briefing. 



"We have administered a total 14,074,514 doses," Roque said in Filipino, adding that over 257,156 shots were administered on Wednesday. 



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. previously said that the Philippines must vaccinate 500,000 people per day to meet its goal of vaccinating 77.74 million people to achieve herd immunity by end-2021.



This means the government must fully vaccinate some 73.3 million people in 169 days to meet its own goals. 






"[N]apakalaki po ng atin pong challenge na makuha 'yung herd immunity by end of the year (It will be a big challenge to reach herd immunity by the end of the year)," Galvez told the government's pandemic task force Monday night. 



The Philippines continues to bear the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia, trailing behind Indonesia with 1.49 million cases and 26,314 deaths as of July 15. — Bella Perez-Rubio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 5, 2021 - 2:23pm                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 2:23pm                              


                              
At least 2.9 million Filipinos or about 2.6% of the 110 million population have been fully vaccinated as of July 4.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 11,708,029
    • 
	
  • 1st dose: 8,839,124
    • 
	
  • 2nd dose (fully vaccinated): 2,868,905
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 11:51am                              


                              
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:



    
	
  • Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
    • 
	
  • The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel. 
    • 
	
  • The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination. 
    • 
	
  • In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine. 
    • 
	
  • No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 5:18pm                              


                              
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.



This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.



"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 4:56pm                              


                              
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.



Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.



"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.



                           

                           

                              

                                 June 28, 2021 - 11:12pm                              


                              
Efforts to reach "population protection" will be ramped up to 8 million vaccinations a month, says vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at the taped Malacañang meeting aired Monday night.



This is after the country has achieved 5 million vaccinations a month, owing to the sustained arrivals of COVID-19 vaccine shipments in recent weeks.



Galvez reports that on June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27. — with reports from Christian Deiparine

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
