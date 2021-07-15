Palace: 3.7% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — More than 4 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March, Malacañang said Thursday.

This is equivalent to 3.71% of the Philippines' total 109 million population as of 2020.

Another 10.02 million — or 9.1% — of Filipinos have received the first of two doses as of July 14, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said during a virtual briefing.

"We have administered a total 14,074,514 doses," Roque said in Filipino, adding that over 257,156 shots were administered on Wednesday.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. previously said that the Philippines must vaccinate 500,000 people per day to meet its goal of vaccinating 77.74 million people to achieve herd immunity by end-2021.

This means the government must fully vaccinate some 73.3 million people in 169 days to meet its own goals.

"[N]apakalaki po ng atin pong challenge na makuha 'yung herd immunity by end of the year (It will be a big challenge to reach herd immunity by the end of the year)," Galvez told the government's pandemic task force Monday night.

The Philippines continues to bear the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia, trailing behind Indonesia with 1.49 million cases and 26,314 deaths as of July 15. — Bella Perez-Rubio