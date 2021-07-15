This July 11, 2021 photo shows a parent with her kid strolling on a bike at the Marikina Riverbanks
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines logs 5,221 new COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - July 15, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday said 5,221 more individuals contracted the COVID-19, pushing the Philippines' total to 1,490,665.
Today's numbers saw active cases up by 1,087 from 44,408 on July 14. The Department of Health said four laboratories did not submit testing results.
- Active cases: 45,495 or 3.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 4,147, bringing the number to 1,418,856
- Deaths: 82, or now 26,314 in total
Quarantine classifications lapsing, new ones may be announced
- Malacañang said new quarantine classifications could be announced within the day. The current status in "NCR Plus" and 20 other areas lapse this July 15.
- Some 258,000 new doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine landed in the Philippines on Thursday afternoon.
- The government bared that 5.78% or 4.04 million are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Some 14.32% or 10.02 million have received their first shot.
- Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Philippine National Police, ordered a probe on the alleged selling of falsified negative COVID-19 test results.
