




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines logs 5,221 new COVID-19 cases
This July 11, 2021 photo shows a parent with her kid strolling on a bike at the Marikina Riverbanks
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Philippines logs 5,221 new COVID-19 cases

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2021 - 4:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday said 5,221 more individuals contracted the COVID-19, pushing the Philippines' total to 1,490,665.



Today's numbers saw active cases up by 1,087 from 44,408 on July 14. The Department of Health said four laboratories did not submit testing results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 45,495 or 3.1% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 4,147, bringing the number to 1,418,856
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 82, or now 26,314 in total
    • 




 






 



Quarantine classifications lapsing, new ones may be announced



    
	
  • Malacañang said new quarantine classifications could be announced within the day. The current status in "NCR Plus" and 20 other areas lapse this July 15. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Some 258,000 new doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine landed in the Philippines on Thursday afternoon.
    • 
	
    
	
  • The government bared that 5.78% or 4.04 million are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Some 14.32% or 10.02 million have received their first shot.
    • 
	
    
	
  • Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Philippine National Police, ordered a probe on the alleged selling of falsified negative COVID-19 test results.
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan &lsquo;welcomes&rsquo; possible nomination of Pacquiao as its presidential bet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan ‘welcomes’ possible nomination of Pacquiao as its presidential bet


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a shift in opposition coalition 1Sambayan’s stance, it said that it would “welcome” a possible nomination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque: Next quarantine classifications set
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque: Next quarantine classifications set


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force has decided on the updated quarantine classifications of areas, but local executives...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After &lsquo;5 long years of inaction,&rsquo; Carpio lists 5 ways to defend the West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After ‘5 long years of inaction,’ Carpio lists 5 ways to defend the West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“These are five actions that the Philippines can take after five long years of inaction by President Duterte in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte doesn&rsquo;t need booster shot &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte doesn’t need booster shot – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte, who has been fully vaccinated with China-made Sinopharm jabs, will not need COVID-19 booster shots like...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Not the first time': FOCAP calls out Roque for response to BBC journalist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Not the first time': FOCAP calls out Roque for response to BBC journalist


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This was not the first time Secretary Roque had treated journalists, women in particular, with disrespect," FOCAP said on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR under 'regular' GCQ until July 31, no more extra restrictions &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR under 'regular' GCQ until July 31, no more extra restrictions — Palace


                              

                                 20 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Other areas will remain under general community quarantine "with heightened restrictions" until July 22, Malacañang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House probe sought into dumping of raw sewage in West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House probe sought into dumping of raw sewage in West Philippine Sea


                              

                                 22 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives is calling for a congressional investigation into the reported dumping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Planned PDP-Laban assembly illegitimate even with Duterte there &mdash; party exec
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Planned PDP-Laban assembly illegitimate even with Duterte there — party exec


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"[T]he authority to hold such a meeting has been questioned and is not recognized therefore they are holding an activity with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP says to go after selling of fake COVID-19 test results
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP says to go after selling of fake COVID-19 test results


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"We will not allow this," Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said. "The PNP will track down and arrest the persons behind this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan 'very much in the running' as Dutertes top pre-election survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan 'very much in the running' as Dutertes top pre-election survey


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Opposition coalition 1Sambayan is unfazed by latest survey results showing their nominees lagging behind frontrunners Davao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with