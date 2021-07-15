Philippines logs 5,221 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday said 5,221 more individuals contracted the COVID-19, pushing the Philippines' total to 1,490,665.

Today's numbers saw active cases up by 1,087 from 44,408 on July 14. The Department of Health said four laboratories did not submit testing results.

Active cases: 45,495 or 3.1% of the total

Recoveries : 4,147, bringing the number to 1,418,856

Deaths: 82, or now 26,314 in total

