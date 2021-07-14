Labor group asks NBI to track down people behind red-tagging on social media

MANILA, Philippines — Labor union Kilusang Mayo Uno asked the National Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday to track down the people behind multiple social media posts accusing them and other progressive organizations and personalities of being part of the armed communist rebellion.

In a letter to NBI officer-in-charge Eric Distor, KMU strongly urged the agency to identify the people behind the “false information” and “vicious vilification” online and to hold them liable for “mounting a hysteria and hate-campaign” which they said endangers their lives and rights.

KMU also asked the NBI to look into “state-funded troll farms” which supposedly generate content on social media and investigate the alleged misuse of public funds.

“These materials undermine our organization’s integrity and grossly violate our rights to organize workers, form unions, and the people’s freedom of association as guaranteed by the Philippine Constitution and provided in international conventions,” KMU said.

Attached to its letter to the NBI are screenshots of 50 posts on social media red-tagging KMU and other progressive organizations and personalities, some of which were posted by police stations.

Despite warnings from police leadership, some police stations have continued to red-tag progressive organizations on social media.

Progressive organizations and personalities have also been red-tagged by multiple accounts on social media, with social media platforms rarely taking any action on these, even if red-tagging can pose real-life harm to those accused. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag