No need for Duterte to get booster shot vs COVID-19 â€” Palace

No need for Duterte to get booster shot vs COVID-19 — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been fully vaccinated with Sinopharm jabs, does not need a COVID-19 booster shot, Malacañang said, after it was revealed that a lawmaker had zero antibodies after receiving two doses of the China-made vaccine.

Last Tuesday, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora told CNN Philippines that his father, San Juan Rep. Ronaldo Zamora, got vaccinated with Sinopharm shots last December but a subsequent test revealed that the lawmaker had zero antibodies. Doctors recommended that the elder Zamora get booster shots because he had undergone surgeries, the mayor added. The elder Zamora got Pfizer jabs as booster shots.

"No. In a previous talk to the people, the president said his antibodies were tested and he had a high antibody count," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing Wednesday when asked whether Duterte is considering getting booster shots to ensure his protection against COVID-19.

The 76-year-old Duterte got his second dose of Sinopharm vaccine last July 12, more than two months since he received his first shot.

Asked why Duterte got his second dose two months after his first shot when the World Health Organization recommended a three to four-week interval for Sinopharm jabs, Roque said it was the decision of the President's doctor.

"During the president's vaccination, his personal physician was present...although it was (Health) Secretary (Francisco) Duque (III) who administered the shot. It's something between the President and his attending physician," the Palace spokesman said.

Duterte's first dose was covered by the compassionate use permit issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the Presidential Security Group (PSG) hospital.

Sinopharm vaccines were administered to PSG personnel last year even before the FDA approved the use of any pandemic shot in the country. Officials have justified the inoculation, saying Duterte's security aides had to be protected from COVID-19 so they won't pose a threat to the President's health and safety.