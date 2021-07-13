




































































 




   

   









China's comments on 5th year since arbitral win 'unnecessary, unfortunate' â€” Robredo
This undated photo shows Vice President Leni Robredo speaking from the podium
China's comments on 5th year since arbitral win 'unnecessary, unfortunate' — Robredo

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2021 - 6:09pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday hit back on China's remarks on the country's arbitral win, and urged the Duterte administration to show grit in asserting rights in the West Philippine Sea. 



Manila and the international community on July 12 marked the fifth year since a United Nations-backed tribunal invalidated China's nine-dash claim in a landmark ruling.





Beijing's foreign ministry continued to reject the award, and considered it still as illegal, void and "nothing more than a piece of waste paper."



Robredo scored the comments as unnecessary and unfortunate, but added she was no longer surprised.



Seemingly taking a jab on Beijing, she said: "After all, governments are expected to assert their nation's interests, even if sometimes they have to bend logic in the process."



The vice president said she hopes the Duterte administration would show a little courage in addressing the issue.






Many have long criticized President Rodrigo Duterte's stance on matters involving China, which he sought to befriend during his term that approaches its final months.



Similar to how Beijing called the arbitral ruling as a waste of paper, Duterte in May also said the same that he can just "throw away."



READ: Alarm raised over Duterte's 'piece of paper' remark on Philippines' arbitral win



"The more we retreat, the more we will only be pressed against the wall," Robredo continued in Filipino. "When it comes to the interest of our own country, we should also resist."



China 'alone' vs global consensus



Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros also condemned Beijing's remarks, and said the Chinese government should "stop lying through her teeth."



"China is a signatory to the UNCLOS, so she has to play by the same rules as everyone else," the lawmaker said in a statement. "She stands alone against the global consensus on the issue."



Hontiveros urged Malacañang to denounce Beijing's statement. She added it was long overdue, as Duterte had faced calls to retract his comments on the West Philippine Sea. 



READDuterte urged anew to retract statements on West Philippine Sea



"The words that come out of the President's mouth should echo the sentiment of the Filipino public, not of China," she said. "He cannot abandon his duty to represent and fight for the best interest of the Philippines. He owes every Filipino that." — Christian Deiparine with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
