Duterte says floating VP bid just meant to scare off critics
President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the inauguration of the newly built Light Rail Transit Line 2 East Extension Project in Antipolo City, Rizal on July 1, 2021.
                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2021 - 5:39pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines  — Will he or will he not?



Almost a week after saying that he was "somehow sold" to the idea of running for vice president next year, President Rodrigo Duterte said his constant mention of a possible bid for the second highest post was just meant to scare off his critics.



Duterte, however, reiterated that he is open to joining the race for the vice president "if it is good for the country."



"Ako naman ‘yung vice president ko, pantakot lang sa kanila ‘yan (My mention of a possible run for vice president was just intended to scare them off)," the president said during a pre-recorded public address last Monday.  



"But sabi ko (I said)... if it is good for the country, I will do it. If it does not contribute anything to our republic, then huwag na lang (forget about it), magsasayang lang tayo ng oras pati (you will just waste time and) you contribute to the conundrum of the moment," he added.



Duterte's remark was part of his reaction to the recent statement of his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio that she is open to running for president in 2022. He reiterated that he does not want Carpio to seek the presidency because he wants her to be spared from the "vagaries of politics" in the Philippines including critics who constantly attack their rivals.



Duterte mentioned former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, whom he described as "foul mouthed" and detained opposition Sen. Leila de Lima, whom he said has become "virulent" because she is "wallowing in pity." De Lima, a vocal critic of Duterte's controversial drug war, is in jail over drug-related charges. The senator has denied involvement in the drug trade and has claimed that the charges against her form part of a "political persecution" against Duterte's critics.



"I would rather that they (administration critics) run and if they win, and I am praying for that, they would see how difficult it is to run a government. After all your efforts, there will be endless criticisms because they can never be satisfied. They can no longer be...appeased by anything except that they are hungry also for power," Duterte said.  



Duterte advised Carpio to "run at some other time" because she would end up being maligned if she joins the presidential race.



"Maybe some other time, not at this time when the Philippine politics is crowded with people (like) Trillanes and De Lima," he said.  



Last month, Carpio said her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago gave her until July 30 to decide on calls for her to reconsider a previous decision not to run for president.



Duterte, meanwhile, told his political allies last week that he was "somehow sold" to the idea of running for vice president, He, however, expressed concern that he might become an "inutile" vice president if the next president is not his ally.



Duterte to help the next president



At the same public address, Duterte expressed hope that the next administration would be better than the present one, saying the Philippine economy still has to grow more. He said the governance of all departments would have improved if the country had more financial resources.



"If we had a lot of money, then we could have upgraded everything to compete or reach parity with other...first-class countries. But we have not been able really to work on our economy and it would have been good if we were progressing... Not a cause for a celebration but it could sometimes give us the optimism that we will one day improve on everything," Duterte said.



"Well, anyway, we will just work on it. I hope that the next administration will be more competent than us now, more bright than us now, and more productive than us now. I don't mind if someone's performance is better than mine," he added.



Duterte said he was ready to encourage and to give advice to his successor.



"I would encourage them, I would cheer them up, and I would be on the sidelines giving inputs of what I can provide for as an advice," he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

