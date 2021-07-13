ARTA to expedite death claims of kin of C-130 crash victims

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s anti-red tape body will ensure the timely release of benefits entitled to kins of soldiers who perished in a C-130 plane crash in Sulu last Sunday, July 4.

In a statement sent to reporters, the Anti-Red Tape Authority said it already coordinated with the representative of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Streamlining the Processing of Uniformed Services Benefit Claims.

To recall, 47 military personnel and three civilians died when the military transport plane crashed in Sitio Amman, Barangay Bangkal in Patikul town and burst into flames in one of the country’s worst military air disasters.

The aircraft overshot the runway while trying to land at the airfield in Jolo, the military said in its official releases on the incident.

"We sympathize with them… that's the very least ARTA can do to ensure that they are not red tape in the processing of their survivorship benefits," ARTA Director-General Jeremiah Belgica said.

“We'll course the processing of their documents through the Inter-Agency Task Force,” he also said in Filipino.

The IATF, which the former is leading, was formed in May to help facilitate the processing of the benefits of the casualties of uniformed personnel.

The IATF also aims to address even other pending claims of uniformed personnel pursuant to the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018 and Republic Act No. 10154 or “An Act Requiring All Concerned Government Agencies to Ensure the Early Release of the Retirement Pay, Pensions, Gratuities, and Other Benefits of Retiring Government Employee."

“Retired uniformed personnel can now contact us — even the police, military, Bureau of Fire, Coast Guard, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. They are all there who want to help speed up the process,” he said.

One way ARTA is looking at to resolve delays in benefit claims is to make Philippine Statistics Authority documents, such as validated birth, death and marriage certificates, viewable within government agencies through a data-sharing agreement.