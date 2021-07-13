




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP chief claims data privacy was prioritized in bodycam use
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar launches the use of body-worn cameras by police officers during a press conference in Camp Crame, Quezon City on June 4, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
PNP chief claims data privacy was prioritized in bodycam use

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2021 - 3:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police defended its rollout of body-worn cameras Tuesday, claiming that mechanisms are already in place for data management and privacy in the use of the cameras in police operations.



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said that the technical working group, which was tasked to incorporate the protocols created by the Supreme Court with the rules crafted by the PNP, is also making sure that data privacy issues are all addressed.





This came after the Commission on Human Rights said it had “high hopes” that the body-worn cameras would result in more transparent police operations but expressed wariness over the newfound implications that came with the technology, including the subject of data privacy. 



“I assure the CHR that in the crafting and issuance of the Supreme Court’s guidelines on the use of body-worn cameras, data management and privacy were given primary importance in our honorable Justices’ deliberations,” Eleazar said in a statement sent to reporters Tuesday.



"The Supreme Court's resolution includes the importance of data privacy and the protection of information gathered using body-worn cameras," the PNP chief added.



What do the rules say about data privacy?



"Law enforcement must remain mindful of the future challenges, especially on data management and privacy concerns, involving the use of the technology as this has been an unexplored area in our law enforcement and criminal justice system," CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said Monday. 



Rule 3, Section 4 of the Rules on the Use of Body-Worn Cameras promulgated by the Supreme Court reads: 





When conducting a search by virtue of a warrant, the officers wearing the body-worn cameras or alternative recording devices shall, as early as practicable, notify the lawful occupants of the premises to be searched that the execution of the search warrant is being recorded. 





Rule 4, Sections 3 and 4 go on to say: 





Data recorded by body-worn cameras and alternative recording devices are not public record subject to disclosure, unless the recordings involve an incident resulting in a loss of life or an assault made on law enforcement officers during the arrest or search. 



When sensitive information and images appear in the recordings...it shall be the duty of the data custodian or his or her authorized representative to redact such information, images, and other personal identifiers of the person appearing in the recordings for his or her protection. 





Section 6 of the same rule also requires the consent of the arrest or affected parties before recordings can be used in a court proceeding. Consent may only be asked in the presence of counsel. 



If the person consents or stays silent, “the recordings may be used by and against him or her in a court proceeding,” it added. If the person declines, recordings may not be used.



The same rules require law enforcement agents implementing arrest and search warrants to use at least two recording devices during the conduct of their operations and prescribe penalties for erring cops. 



Mechanism for accountability?



At the onset of his term, Eleazar expressed hope that the newly-acquired body cameras would prevent abuse by cops and keep erring cops accountable. 



The rules came amid mounting calls for safeguards on rules they claimed have been weaponized against dissenters and activists.



Just last month, the PNP distributed a total of 2,696 body cameras to 171 city police stations and offices nationwide.



According to the police chief, the police force needs more or less 30,000 body-worn cameras so that all police stations and units will be provided with them for use in operations.



“Our coordination with the National Privacy Commission regarding this matter will also continue,” he said. 



READ: Watchdogs laud SC bodycam rules but wary of possible gaps



with a report from Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHR
                                                      COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fitch revises Philippines outlook to negative
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fitch revises Philippines outlook to negative


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
New York-based Fitch Ratings has lowered its outlook for the Philippines to negative from stable as it expects a slower recovery...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte is first elected official to complete authorized Sinopharm vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte is first elected official to complete authorized Sinopharm vaccination


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Food and Drug Administration in June issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the batch of vaccines made by the Chinese...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Herd immunity in 2021 a 'big challenge' with just 3.2% fully vaccinated so far
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Herd immunity in 2021 a 'big challenge' with just 3.2% fully vaccinated so far


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Over 3.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched its inoculation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Waste paper': China still refuses to recognize 5-year-old arbitration award
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Waste paper': China still refuses to recognize 5-year-old arbitration award


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The arbitration has major fallacies in fact-finding and application of law and violates UNCLOS and international law. The...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Overcrowding, super spreader events feared with kids outdoors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Overcrowding, super spreader events feared with kids outdoors


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
After the government allowed children outdoors, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) warned yesterday that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says floating VP bid just meant to scare off critics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says floating VP bid just meant to scare off critics


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 20 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Will he or will he not?

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte urges public not to believe 'punch-drunk' Pacquiao's corruption claims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte urges public not to believe 'punch-drunk' Pacquiao's corruption claims


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Contrary to the claim of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, officials won't allow P10 billion in pandemic aid to be lost, President Rodrigo Duterte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA calls to keep Metro Manila in GCQ until end-July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA calls to keep Metro Manila in GCQ until end-July


                              

                                 50 minutes ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce new classifications this week, with curbs set to lapse on July 15.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dutertes top Pulse Asia survey: 28% pick Sara for president, 18% pick Rodrigo for VP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dutertes top Pulse Asia survey: 28% pick Sara for president, 18% pick Rodrigo for VP


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
More than a quarter, 28%, of respondents in a Pulse Asia survey in June would have voted for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 1.48M with 3,604 new infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 1.48M with 3,604 new infections


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 3,604 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,481,660...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with