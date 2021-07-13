Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 1.48M with 3,604 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 3,604 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,481,660.

President Rodrigo Duterte last night became the first elected government official to publicly complete vaccination with the Sinopharm vaccine, a jab authorized in the Philippines only for very specific circumstances.

Rep. Ronaldo Zamora (San Juan) earlier Monday disclosed that he had also received what he called "bootleg" Sinopharm vaccines last December.

Zamora also said he received "booster shots" even though they have not yet been approved by local authorities and some 74.24 million Filipinos, according to government figures, are still waiting to be fully vaccinated in order for the Philippines to achieve herd immunity.

As it stands, some 3.5 million Filipinos — only 3.2% of the Philippines' total population — have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of July 11, the latest figures from the National Task Force Against COVID-19 show.