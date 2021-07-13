Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 1.48M with 3,604 new infections
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 3,604 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,481,660.
Active cases: 46,934 or 3.2% of the total
Recoveries: 5,840, pushing total to 1,408,634
Deaths: 77, bringing total to 26,092
Inoculation program: Sinopharm, 'booster shots,' and the long road to herd immunity
President Rodrigo Duterte last night became the first elected government official to publicly complete vaccination with the Sinopharm vaccine, a jab authorized in the Philippines only for very specific circumstances.
Rep. Ronaldo Zamora (San Juan) earlier Monday disclosed that he had also received what he called "bootleg" Sinopharm vaccines last December.
Zamora also said he received "booster shots" even though they have not yet been approved by local authorities and some 74.24 million Filipinos, according to government figures, are still waiting to be fully vaccinated in order for the Philippines to achieve herd immunity.
As it stands, some 3.5 million Filipinos — only 3.2% of the Philippines' total population — have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of July 11, the latest figures from the National Task Force Against COVID-19 show.
NTF chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr., also vaccine czar, last night told the government's pandemic task force that it would be "a big challenge" to reach herd immunity by the end of the year.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
