Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 1.48M with 3,604 new infections
Quezon City health workers are busy putting tamper-proof security seals into the vaccination cards at the city hall on July 10, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 3,604 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,481,660.





