Immigration: Foreigner vloggers selling products could be deported
In this photo taken June 8, 2020, security personnel enforce the lockdown at the Bureau of Immigration office in Intramuros, Manila. 
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration warned foreigner vloggers staying in the country that they risk deportation if they sell products on their platforms.



Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, in a statement, warned foreigner vloggers in the country that “accepting local endorsement, selling products, and engaging in other activities for profit while holding a temporary visitor’s visa is considered a deportable offense.”



“If found guilty, violators can face deportation and blacklisting from the Philippines,” he added.



Morente said he noticed “numerous” foreign vloggers posting videos of different spots in the country, and while this helps promote tourism in the country, their visas still have limitations.



“Vloggers should not overstep their boundaries and perform actions only within the activities allowed in their visas,” he added.



The bureau recalled that it charged a social media influencer in February for alleging selling notebooks, bags and toiletries online.



BI said the influencer was charged for "performing gainful activity without the necessary permit or visa."  — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

