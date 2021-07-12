Palace: Duterte admin did what it could to assert West Philippine Sea arbitral win

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday insisted that the Duterte administration did what it could to assert the Philippines' claims in the West Philippine Sea contrary to the allegations of critics who insist that it did not place enough importance on the issue.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said while the Philippines' legal victory against China should be celebrated, the territorial dispute continues because the arbitral ruling only covered issues related to the sea.



"We have done all that we could, given the absence of an enforcement mechanism under international law," Roque said at a press briefing Monday.



"Since there is no police that will enforce that, the government took all the steps to bring life to that decision including the speech of the President before the UN (United Nations) General Assembly, where he said that the arbitral decision is now part of international law," he added.



In his first address before the UN General Assembly last September, President Rodrigo Duterte said the Philippines would reject efforts to undermine the ruling, which he described as "beyond compromise and beyond the reach of passing governments to dilute, diminish or abandon." Last May, Duterte called the landmark ruling a "piece of paper" that could be thrown in the waste basket but Roque later on clarified that the President was talking about China's perspective when he made the comment.



Roque said the Philippines and China could pursue other areas of cooperation like trade and investments while the maritime dispute is not yet resolved.



Palace disputes fishermen's claims



Roque also disputed the claim of Bigkis ng Mangingisda, a group composed of fishermen from Zambales, Pangasinan and Bataan, that Chinese boats are still blocking its members' access in various parts of the West Philippine Sea five years after the issuance of the arbitral ruling.



"I dispute that. I happen to be the lawyer of fishermen from Masinloc and those who came from various parts of Pangasinan. I have personal knowledge that almost all of them have returned to their sources of livelihood especially in Scarborough. So I dispute that," Roque said.



Pressed if he was saying that the fishermen were lying, Roque replied: "Well I’m saying whoever said it must not be reporting the truth and everything but the truth Because I have continuously communicated with my former clients, I communicate with the local government units particularly of Masinloc and...the coastal town of Pangasinan."



"I just recently met with the mayor two weeks ago precisely to inquire on the welfare of the fishermen pursuing their livelihood in (Scarborough) and there are no reports that they are not able to pursue their livelihoods," he added.



Roque said he would ask local officials to verify if there are fishermen who have yet to pursue their livelihoods in the Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal.



"All the reports that I have received indicate that they are continuing their livelihoods in (Scarborough)," he added.



With regard to Vice President Leni Robredo's statement that some fishermen continue to experience harassment within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, Roque said complaints should be filed so the incident can be confirmed.



"As lawyers, we do not have personal knowledge about that. It has to be investigated," the Palace spokesman said.



Roque said Duterte's order for the coast guard to protect Filipino fishermen and to drive away foreign fishing vessels who are not allowed to fish in the Philippine exclusive economic zone still stands.