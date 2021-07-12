




































































 




   

   









Palace: Duterte admin did what it could to assert West Philippine Sea arbitral win
This April 13, 2021 photo released by the Philippine Coast Guard shows at least six Chinese vessels remain at Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea.
Palace: Duterte admin did what it could to assert West Philippine Sea arbitral win

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 7:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday insisted that the Duterte administration did what it could to assert the Philippines' claims in the West Philippine Sea contrary to the allegations of critics who insist that it did not place enough importance on the issue.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said while the Philippines' legal victory against China should be celebrated, the territorial dispute continues because the arbitral ruling only covered issues related to the sea.



"We have done all that we could, given the absence of an enforcement mechanism under international law," Roque said at a press briefing Monday.



"Since there is no police that will enforce that, the government took all the steps to bring life to that decision including the speech of the President before the UN (United Nations) General Assembly, where he said that the arbitral decision is now part of international law," he added.



In his first address before the UN General Assembly last September, President Rodrigo Duterte said the Philippines would reject efforts to undermine the ruling, which he described as "beyond compromise and beyond the reach of passing governments to dilute, diminish or abandon." Last May, Duterte called the landmark ruling a "piece of paper" that could be thrown in the waste basket but Roque later on clarified that the President was talking about China's perspective when he made the comment.



Roque said the Philippines and China could pursue other areas of cooperation like trade and investments while the maritime dispute is not yet resolved.  

 



Palace disputes fishermen's claims





Roque also disputed the claim of Bigkis ng Mangingisda, a group composed of fishermen from Zambales, Pangasinan and Bataan, that Chinese boats are still blocking its members' access in various parts of the West Philippine Sea five years after the issuance of the arbitral ruling.



"I dispute that. I happen to be the lawyer of fishermen from Masinloc and those who came from various parts of Pangasinan. I have personal knowledge that almost all of them have returned to their sources of livelihood especially in Scarborough. So I dispute that," Roque said.



Pressed if he was saying that the fishermen were lying, Roque replied: "Well I’m saying whoever said it must not be reporting the truth and everything but the truth Because I have continuously communicated with my former clients, I communicate with the local government units particularly of Masinloc and...the coastal town of Pangasinan."



"I just recently met with the mayor two weeks ago precisely to inquire on the welfare of the fishermen pursuing their livelihood in (Scarborough) and there are no reports that they are not able to pursue their livelihoods," he added.



Roque said he would ask local officials to verify if there are fishermen who have yet to pursue their livelihoods in the Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal.



"All the reports that I have received indicate that they are continuing their livelihoods in (Scarborough)," he added.



With regard to Vice President Leni Robredo's statement that some fishermen continue to experience harassment within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, Roque said complaints should be filed so the incident can be confirmed.



"As lawyers, we do not have personal knowledge about that. It has to be investigated," the Palace spokesman said.



Roque said Duterte's order for the coast guard to protect Filipino fishermen and to drive away foreign fishing vessels who are not allowed to fish in the Philippine exclusive economic zone still stands. 





 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 12, 2021 - 8:32am                           


                           

                              
Social media users, including former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay, are reporting seeing banners saying "Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China" hanging from overpasses in parts of Metro Manila.



The sightings coincide with the second anniversary of an arbitral tribunal ruling that China's sweeping nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea has no legal basis. The Philippines has opted to play down the ruling and focus on nurturing better political and economic relations with China.






It is unclear who put up the banners, which are a possible reference to a "joke" that President Rodrigo Duterte told Chinese-Filipino business leaders in February. 



"He (Xi) is a man of honor. They can even make us 'Philippines, province of China," we will even avail of services for free," Duterte said in apparent jest. "If China were a woman, I'd woo her."



The Palace said the remark was meant to impress the audience, who were Filipino citizens of Chinese descent.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 12, 2021 - 8:32am                              


                              
On the fifth year since the historic arbitral ruling in the South China Sea, the Philippines has yet to take full advantage of it to pursue its national interests, Vice President Leni Robredo says.



"Our fisherfolk remain unable to enter areas that have been the source of livelihood for generations of Filipinos. Alliances that could have been strengthened were allowed to erode, while those who bully their way into our waters have been treated with deference, and at times, subservience. The dream of a regional architecture founded on respect and mutual prosperity has become even more elusive," she says in a statement.



"The Hague ruling is now a definitive part of international law. It cannot be erased from the history books, and cannot be denied despite the unending lies spewed forth by a formidable machinery of disinformation. Filing the case before the tribunal— standing up for what is right, against the economic and military might of a world power— yielded the admiration and respect of the entire world." 



"Today’s commemoration is a reminder, a challenge, and a promise: That if only we can remember, if only we can unite, if only we can rediscover our spirit and once again stand for what is right— we will find, beneath the rubble of cowardice and neglect, our courage, our dignity, and our national pride."

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 11, 2021 - 3:07pm                              


                              
As the Philippines commemorates the fifth anniversary of the July 2016 arbitral ruling, the Liberal Party expresses gratitude to the late president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III for his "good, brave, strong governance."



The opposition party stresses that the Philippines needs a leadership that will uphold the country's rights.



"As we commemorate this landmark ruling, so too do we commemorate the kind of leadership that makes victories like this possible: A leadership founded on the belief that 'The Filipino is worth fighting for,' as opposed to one that cowers and yields to bullies," the LP says in a statement released Sunday, a day before the anniversary of the landmark ruling.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 12, 2018 - 3:25pm                              


                              
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, in response to criticism from former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario of the Duterte administration's handling of issues in the West Philippine Sea, says: "We do not agree with those who lost control of territory by their confrontational hubris."



He says President Rodrigo Duterte has instead "forged friendship which has obtained benefits for our people, boosted investment and trade for our economy, reduced the threat of conflict, and opened the door to confidence-building talks between ASEAN and China."



He says issues with China are handled through a dialogue between friends and not as an argument between adevrsaries.



"All this time, we are building up our capabilities to eventually assert our sovereign rights and interests. That is the policy that works for our nation," he says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 12, 2018 - 12:18pm                              


                              
The Quezon City government has ordered its Public Safety personnel to remove tarpaulins that refer to the Philippines as a province of China.






In a Palace briefing earlier Thursday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said "enemies of the government" are behind the banners.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
