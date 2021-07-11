




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
State media asked: Would you air meetings of other gov't officials' political parties?
Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar at a press briefing.
Presidential photo/Ace Morandante

                     

                        

                           
State media asked: Would you air meetings of other gov't officials' political parties?

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2021 - 4:02pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After it aired the meetings of President Rodrigo Duterte's political party, state-run media People's Television Network was asked Sunday if it would also air the party meetings of other government officials. 



To recall, the network came under fire for airing the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan's two-hour meeting on its plans for the 2022 elections on government-run channels. 





In a statement, Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna) slammed the government-owned and maintained network for using state resources to give political parties publicity on its platforms. 



"Malacañang is just making excuses because their use of the people's tax money to run in the next election of their candidates has been criticized. PTV-4 is not a private network of Malacañang or a party," the House Deputy Minority Leader said in Filipino. 



"If one is to follow the logic being used by Harry Roque, then why is it that Vice President Leni Robredo's meeting with the Liberal Party or Senate President Tito Sotto's meetings with the Nationalist People's Coalition or other high officials are not aired live by PTV4?" he also said.



Per Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, government workers are expected to uphold political neutrality and commitment to democracy. It reads:





Public officials and employees shall provide service to everyone without unfair discrimination and regardless of party affiliation or preference.



Public officials and employees shall commit themselves to the democratic way of life and values, maintain the principle of public accountability, and manifest by deeds the supremacy of civilian authority over the military. They shall at all times uphold the Constitution and put loyalty to country above loyalty to persons or party. 





The Palace later defended the airing saying it was covered on the merit of its supposed “newsworthiness,” adding that the media outlet could get "out scooped" by its counterparts in the media industry if it did not air the meeting.  



“There is simply no way to separate the political personality of the president from his functions,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing on Thursday.



Over the chief executive's presidency thus far, government agencies have demonstrated a willingness to rush to implement his on-the-fly policies during his nightly briefings. 



In April, the Presidential Communications Operations Office — the government's lead communication arm — directed state media, including PTV, to “carry regular updates about the world data on COVID-19” to “convey to the public that the Philippines is faring better than many other countries in addressing the pandemic.”



State media has been involved in numerous blunders ranging from the wrong use of logos to outrightly false claims in the past.



As it currently stands, though, the PCOO is no longer in the Malacañang compound and is now renting an office space along the United Nations Avenue in Manila.



"They should stop using the people's resources for their own political agenda in the 2022 elections. That's exactly what they are doing with the people's funds and resources while still wanting mass testing, vaccines, and aid," Zarate said. 



— Franco Luna with reports from Xave Gregorio and The STAR/Alexis Romero


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PCOO
                                                      PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OPERATIONS OFFICE
                                                      PTV
                                                      PTV-4
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban removal of officers against party's bylaws, ousted official says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban removal of officers against party's bylaws, ousted official says


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ousted PDP-Laban official Melvin Matibag on Sunday said their removal is against the party's bylaws, and the move was done...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABS-CBN franchise renewal pushed anew in Congress
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABS-CBN franchise renewal pushed anew in Congress


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two congressional leaders are pushing to revive the franchise of ABS-CBN now that a year has passed since the network’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A year after a House committee rejected ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise and under a year before the elections,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights violations up in areas with most dev&rsquo;t fund from NTF-ELCAC, watchdog says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights violations up in areas with most dev’t fund from NTF-ELCAC, watchdog says


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Since President Rodrigo Duterte took office until June 2021, 206 of the 409 cases of extrajudicial killings transpired...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 348 more OFWs repatriated from UAE
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
348 more OFWs repatriated from UAE


                              

                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The IATF last week approved special commercial flights for Filipinos in nations currently under the government's travel ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 5,916 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.47 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 5,916 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.47 million


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health on Sunday said 5,916 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, bringing the country's total to 1,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo calls on gov't to declare education crisis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo calls on gov't to declare education crisis


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"Let's do everything we can to subvert this crisis," Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday. "It's the children who would...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 years after Hague ruling, LP hails PNoy's 'brave, strong' governance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5 years after Hague ruling, LP hails PNoy's 'brave, strong' governance


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"To treat this ruling as merely a piece of paper is to lack the courage and resolve required of leadership," the Liberal Party...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP launches info drive on new SC rules on body cams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP launches info drive on new SC rules on body cams


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This means they will be part of our police operational procedures," he also said. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with