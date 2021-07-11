




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines sees 5,916 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.47 million
Children enjoy playing at the Bernardo Park in Quezon City on July 10, 2021. Kids five years old and above are now allowed outdoors in areas under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine after the Inter-Agency Task Force approved the proposal.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Philippines sees 5,916 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.47 million

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2021 - 4:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday said 5,916 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, bringing the country's total to 1,473,025.



Today's numbers saw active cases down by 276 from July 10's 49,968. DOH added that three laboratories failed to submit testing results. 



Active cases: 49,701 or 3.4% of the total



Recoveries: 6,127, bringing the number to 1,397,403



Deaths: 105, or now 25,921 in total



 






 



What's new today?



    
	
  • The Department of Tourism warned that eased curbs on movement for children and fully vaccinated senior citizens should not be seen as a sign to be complacent against the threat of COVID-19. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Vice President Leni Robredo urged government to declare a crisis on education to respond to students and teachers' concerns in learning amid the pandemic.
    • 
	
    
	
  • Some 348 OFWs returned to Manila from the United Arab Emirates. It was part of repatriation efforts from countries that the Philippines ordered a travel restriction to keep away variants of COVID-19.
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
                                                      DISTANCE LEARNING
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban removal of officers against party's bylaws, ousted official says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban removal of officers against party's bylaws, ousted official says


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ousted PDP-Laban official Melvin Matibag on Sunday said their removal is against the party's bylaws, and the move was done...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABS-CBN franchise renewal pushed anew in Congress
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABS-CBN franchise renewal pushed anew in Congress


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two congressional leaders are pushing to revive the franchise of ABS-CBN now that a year has passed since the network’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A year after a House committee rejected ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise and under a year before the elections,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights violations up in areas with most dev&rsquo;t fund from NTF-ELCAC, watchdog says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights violations up in areas with most dev’t fund from NTF-ELCAC, watchdog says


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Since President Rodrigo Duterte took office until June 2021, 206 of the 409 cases of extrajudicial killings transpired...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP launches info drive on new SC rules on body cams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP launches info drive on new SC rules on body cams


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This means they will be part of our police operational procedures," he also said. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eased curbs for children, elderly not for complacency vs COVID-19 &mdash; DOT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eased curbs for children, elderly not for complacency vs COVID-19 — DOT


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said while they would encourage local travel, "this must not be taken as a blanket authority...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR condemns alleged torture of PWD in Palawan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR condemns alleged torture of PWD in Palawan


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It is more concerning that, even before the victim reached the police station, videos show that Carlo appeared to have already...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC requires law enforcers to wear body cameras when serving warrants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC requires law enforcers to wear body cameras when serving warrants


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has released a resolution detailing the rules on the use of body-worn cameras to all applications, issuances...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sputnik doses arrive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sputnik doses arrive


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
After some delays, 132,200 doses of Sputnik V vaccines finally arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with