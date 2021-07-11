Children enjoy playing at the Bernardo Park in Quezon City on July 10, 2021. Kids five years old and above are now allowed outdoors in areas under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine after the Inter-Agency Task Force approved the proposal.
Philippines sees 5,916 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.47 million
(Philstar.com) - July 11, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday said 5,916 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, bringing the country's total to 1,473,025.
Today's numbers saw active cases down by 276 from July 10's 49,968. DOH added that three laboratories failed to submit testing results.
Active cases: 49,701 or 3.4% of the total
Recoveries: 6,127, bringing the number to 1,397,403
Deaths: 105, or now 25,921 in total
What's new today?
- The Department of Tourism warned that eased curbs on movement for children and fully vaccinated senior citizens should not be seen as a sign to be complacent against the threat of COVID-19.
- Vice President Leni Robredo urged government to declare a crisis on education to respond to students and teachers' concerns in learning amid the pandemic.
- Some 348 OFWs returned to Manila from the United Arab Emirates. It was part of repatriation efforts from countries that the Philippines ordered a travel restriction to keep away variants of COVID-19.
