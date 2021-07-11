Philippines sees 5,916 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.47 million

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday said 5,916 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, bringing the country's total to 1,473,025.

Today's numbers saw active cases down by 276 from July 10's 49,968. DOH added that three laboratories failed to submit testing results.

Active cases: 49,701 or 3.4% of the total



Recoveries: 6,127, bringing the number to 1,397,403



Deaths: 105, or now 25,921 in total

What's new today?