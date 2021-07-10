Twin quakes strike waters off Sarangani

MANILA, Philippines — Twin quakes struck waters off Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Saturday morning, according to state seismologists.

Phivolcs reported that a magnitude-6.0 tectonic tremor struck 297 kilometers south of Sarangani, with a depth of 88 kilometers.

Another magnitude-5.4 temblor followed after just eight minutes of the initial quake.

This tectonic quake’s epicenter was located 304 kilometers south of Sarangani, with a depth of 97 kilometers.

Phivolcs is not expecting any damage from the two quakes, but is expecting aftershocks.

It added that the strong quakes do not pose a tsunami threat to the Philippines.