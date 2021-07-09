Immigration allows foreigners with expired visas to apply for renewal until Nov. 30 due to pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign nationals stranded in the country can renew their visas that expired during the pandemic until November 30, the Bureau of Immigration said Friday.

Failing to file their applications for visa renewal within the said period may result in deportation, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente warned.

In a statement, the bureau said Morente issued an order allowing foreigners whose converted visas expired from March 16, 2020 to July 4, 2021 to file their applications for visa renewal and amendment until November 30,

In the same order, foreign nationals with expiring visas are given a non-extendible period of six months from the expiry of visas to file for renewal or extension of visas. This covers those “who have working, student or resident visas,” Morente said.

He explained that the six-month grace period does not apply to tourists.

The BI chief said this move is in response to requests from foreign nationals whose visas were expiring or about to expire to be given ample time for renewal applications.

The bureau also said that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) also asked BI to consider the possibility of giving stranded foreigners in the country due to the pandemic be given grace period for renewal as well.

Morente, however, said that his privilege only applies to foreign nationals who never left the country since the pandemic. “Those whose visas have expired while they are abroad should refile their visa applications if they wish to reacquire said visas,” he added.

On June 24, the bureau announced that American citizens stranded in the Philippines whose passports expired on or after Jan. 1, 2020 and are expiring up to Dec. 31, 2021 will be allowed to depart the country until the end of the year.

The bureau has also said foreigners with approved visas may leave the Philippines even though they have not yet been issued their alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-Card). — Kristine Joy Patag