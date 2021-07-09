




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
IATF OKs repatriation flights for Filipinos stranded in countries under travel ban
Composite photo shows personnel from the Department of Foreign Affairs assisting Filipinos repatriated from the United Arab Emirates. 
Released/DFA

                     

                        

                           
IATF OKs repatriation flights for Filipinos stranded in countries under travel ban

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 4:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government’s coronavirus task force has approved special commercial flights to fly back to the Philippines stranded Filipinos from countries currently under travel ban.



Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has allowed special commercial flights from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Oman.





Travelers from the said countries are currently banned from entering the country until July 15, to prevent the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.



Roque however said the IATF has “authorized the conduct of special commercial flights to bring home stranded Filipinos” in the said countries.



The special commercial flights will be subject to guidelines to be crafted by a Special Working Group. This panel will also determine the implementing protocols for the flights, in coordination with concerned airlines.



The SWG is composed of the Department of Health, Bureau of Quarantine, Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Transportation and its One-Stop-Shop, Philippine Coast Guard, and the Department of Tourism.



Roque stressed that the special commercialized flights are exclusive for Filipinos and must first obtain prior approval from the SWF,



“Also, the Guidelines on the implementation of exemptions for the Philippine government and non-Philippine government repatriation shall be allowed,” the presidential spokesperson added.



The Philippines has been imposing the ban on passengers from India since April 29, and from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka since May 7. The scope of the restriction has been widened to include Middle Eastern countries Oman and United Arab Emirates.



Filipinos covered by the repatriation efforts of the government, however, are exempt from the prohibition provided they undergo quarantine and testing protocols but some overseas Filipino workers have urged that the ban be lifted, saying they have been stranded in their host countries for over a month. 



The DFA said earlier July that it repatriated 347 distressed Filipinos who left Dubai on June 30 through a special chartered flight. For the month of June, the department said it flew home 1,920 overseas Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates.  — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
                                                      DFA
                                                      OFW
                                                      TRAVEL BAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 World Bank sorry, says report on Philippine education released too soon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World Bank sorry, says report on Philippine education released too soon


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Bank has apologized over a report on the Philippine education system that it said was released before the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Galvez slams epal pols at vaccination sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Galvez slams epal pols at vaccination sites


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Task Force against COVID-19 called out politicians and political groups for using the vaccination program for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives over 1M AstraZeneca doses from Japan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives over 1M AstraZeneca doses from Japan


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The flight carrying 1,124,100 jabs arrived at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay past 9 p.m.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't data obscure continued hunger, poverty for many Filipinos in last 5 years &mdash; study
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't data obscure continued hunger, poverty for many Filipinos in last 5 years — study


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Figures released by President Rodrigo Duterte's administration fail to capture the reality that many Filipinos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte thanks Japan for 1.1 million vaccine donation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte thanks Japan for 1.1 million vaccine donation


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte yesterday thanked Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the donation of 1.124 million doses of Astra...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 5,881 new coronavirus infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 5,881 new coronavirus infections


                              

                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health reported Friday 5,881 more people contracted the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao&rsquo;s PDP-Laban kicks out Cusi, 2 others for &lsquo;backing&rsquo; another political party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao’s PDP-Laban kicks out Cusi, 2 others for ‘backing’ another political party


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan led by Senator Manny Pacquiao has pulled the plug on its vice chairman,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines targets to vaccinate 90% of elderly by end-July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines targets to vaccinate 90% of elderly by end-July


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Inoculation rate among senior citizens remains low, with only 10.41% or over 861,560 million completing their vaccination....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2020-2021 Bar exams to be held in at least 16 testing centers across country
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2020-2021 Bar exams to be held in at least 16 testing centers across country


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 2020-2021 Bar examinations will be held in at least 16 testing sites across the country — a historic move by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Task force: Kids aged 5 and up can go out in GCQ, MGCQ areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Task force: Kids aged 5 and up can go out in GCQ, MGCQ areas


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The policy will be implemented only in GCQ and MGCQ area, expect for places that are under heightened restrictions,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with