NUJP launches emergency fund for media workers in honor of ex-chair Nonoy Espina

MANILA, Philippines — The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has launched an emergency fund for media workers, in honor of their former chairperson Nonoy Espina.

The journalists’ union said the family of Espina expressed that they wish to channel all “abuloy” or donations for his funeral to a fund that will help media workers, whose welfare the late NUJP chair championed.

“Today, the NUJP formally announces the Nonoy Espina Emergency Fund for Media Workers in honor of its former chairperson,” the NUJP said in a statement late Thursday night.

Espina’s sister and fellow journalist Inday Espina-Varona in a separate Facebook page noted that “so many colleagues live under precarious economic conditions, with no tenure and often, with little social benefits.”

“Let us fortify our ranks to fight for better wages and work conditions. But let us let Nonoy spark us into doing the practical thing. Ambag ambag tayo para sa kapatirang mamamamahayag,” Varona added partly in Filipino.

The NUJP said its March 2021 survey showed that 15% of more than 200 journalists polled nationwide receive P5,000 and below per month, while 19% have a monthly salary ranging from P5,000 to P10,000.

“The pandemic has further exposed the economic vulnerabilities of journalists and media workers, with many unable to afford medical treatment when they get sick,” it added.

Espina passed away on Wednesday night due to liver cancer. He served as chairperson of the NUJP, the union he helped build, for three years and had only handed off the leadership to a new set of officers early in 2021.

The journalists’ union remembered Espina for being always compassionate and caring for his fellow media workers, especially those in communities—that, even when they launched a fundraiser for him in June, he had already told him that he did not want it to benefit him alone as many other colleagues are in need.

NUJP chairperson Jonathan de Santos said the putting up of the emergency fund is a great way to honor their former leader and continue his advocacy to care for their colleagues.

“Kahit minsan parang tayo-tayo na lang ang nagtutulungan, malaking bagay pa rin na kaya at handa tayong gawin ito para sa isa’t isa,” De Santos added.

Guidelines for the fund will be released in the coming days, meanwhile, donations may be sent to the following accounts: