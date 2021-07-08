Anti-COVID-19 campaign remains Duterte admin's priority but politics being discussed â€” Palace

MANILA, Philippines — The fight against COVID-19 remains the priority of the Duterte administration but politics is also being discussed as political parties prepare for next year's elections, Malacañang said Thursday.



Critics have assailed President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials for attending last Tuesday's assembly of the ruling PDP-Laban while the Philippines is grappling with a pandemic. Some have also questioned the use of state-run media to broadcast the two-hour meeting, which focused on the achievements of the administration and calls for Duterte to run for vice president in 2022.



"It (priority) hasn’t changed, it’s still COVID-19. But, what do you do? COVID-19 or not, elections are coming up," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

"So political parties have to prepare and candidates will have to file their certificates of candidacy in the first ten days of October," he added.



Roque said since Duterte is the chairman of PDP-Laban, he has "an interest in who the party will field as president and vice president in the 2022 elections."



"The president has always been chairman of PDP-Laban and there is simply no way to separate the political personality of the president from his functions because he was elected by the people, his position is principally political," the Palace spokesman said.



"COVID remains the problem but the Constitution states that we will have an election in May. So while there is a pandemic, politics is also being discussed but our priorities are still COVID-19 and recovery from this pandemic," he added.



Pressed whether Malacañang would allow government stations to air the meetings of opposition groups, Roque replied:"I think whenever it’s news worthy, it’s covered otherwise, they would get scooped. PTV is still a news agency."



"And of course, another example of a newsworthy event is the interment of the former Philippine president that was also covered live by PTV 4," he added, referring to former president Benigno Aquino III, who died of renal disease last June 24.