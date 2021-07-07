




































































 




   

   









DOJ: Bloody Sunday killings priority of special investigating team
Human rights groups and progressive formations gather at the Commission on Human Rights compound to condemn the Bloody Sunday raids in Calabarzon on March 7, 2021. 
                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 5:30pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Wednesday that government investigation into the killing of nine activists in the Bloody Sunday raids in March remains a priority of its Administrative Order 35 panel.



Guevarra told reporters that he wants “to expedite the conduct of the investigation” and has already asked for an update from the special investigating team, but they had admitted to “extreme difficulty” in accessing the place of the incidents.





“My understanding is that some of the places where the incidents occurred are quite remote and the terrain is difficult. But it will be much clearer after we have conferred with the investigating teams or we have seen their reports,” he said.



“Be that as it may, the Calabarzon incidents remain high in the priorities of the AO 35 committee,” he added.



Nine activists were killed in separate operations for enforcement of search warrants in Calabarzon towns on March 7. Police claimed that they were killed because they “fought back,” a claim their families rejected.



Colleagues of the victims of the Bloody Calabarzon raids noted the slow development of the AO 35 investigation four months since the killing.



Shot to be killed



Forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun, who conducted an autopsy on the bodies, also shared that they at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine experienced difficulty in examining the bodies as they had been embalmed and gunshot wounds had been sutured.



“All of them had shots in the chest, so they were really shot to be killed,” she said in a virtual conference in the morning.



Fortun noted that the nine cases all involved “violent deaths” and deserve a homicide investigation.



The AO35 is also conducting a probe into the killings of peasant leader Randall Echanis and Karapatan paralegal Zara Alvarez in 2020. It is also looking into the fatal shooting of nine activists in bloody Calabarzon raids and of the brutal killing of labor leader Dandy Miguel in March.



Guevarra had earlier admitted that the AO 35 mechanism faces difficulty “because there is no evidence or no witnesses come forward to tell authorities of what they know.”



Rights group Karapatan however asserted that the DOJ bears the burden of establishing the trust of victims of political killings as it moves forward in its probes.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
