Ex-IATF advisor pushes for Indonesia travel ban due to Delta variant

MANILA, Philippines — A former advisor of the pandemic task force on Wednesday urged government to include Indonesia in its list of countries with travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the Delta variant at home.

The detection of new variants of COVID-19, especially the highly transmissible Delta, has led the Duterte administration to halt the entry of travelers from select countries.

Until July 15, that would be for those coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Dr. Tony Leachon told ONE News' "Agenda" that doing the same for Indonesia would be crucial, citing its proximity to the southern part of the Philippines.

"That would be the most effective," he said in Filipino, "considering that Indonesia is just at the southern border of Mindanao and Davao City still has the highest new cases."

OCTA Research in its July 6 report said Davao City continued to have the most additional COVID-19 infections per day last week.

It averaged 303 new cases from June 29 to July 5. The experts classified it as a "high risk" area, along with Bacolod, Iloilo City, General Santos, Baguio City and Tagum.

Indonesia is battling a new surge in infections that now required emergency oxygen supplies to be flown to the country from Singapore, as hospitals reach full occupancy.

Leachon sought to warn that other countries such as Israel and the United States are also reporting more cases of the Delta variant.

"This was the scenario on the Wuhan strain," he added. "China ordered a lockdown but we did not to avoid hurting their feelings and that's how it entered the country."

Authorities on July 5 announced that they detected two more cases of the Delta variant. They were Filipinos with travel history from Saudi Arabia, and returned to Manila on May 29.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had said that their technical advisory group is studying a similar travel ban to Jakarta.