4,289 new COVID-19 infections push Philippines' caseload to 1.45M
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 4,289 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,450,110.
-
Active cases: 47,519 or 3.3% of the total
-
Recoveries: 6,399, pushing total to 1,377,132
-
Deaths: 164, bringing total to 25,459
More vaccines on the way; Sinovac seeks approval of jab for kids
-
More than three million doses of the single-shot coronavirus jab developed by Johnson&Johnson are expected to reach the Philippines this month, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said.
-
He added that the 3.02 million single-dose shots are donations from the US coursed through the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility.
-
The J&J jabs form part of the 16.2 million total vaccines expected to reach the country in July which Galvez said would bring the country's stockpile to 33.66 million.
-
Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech has submitted a request to allow the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged three to 17, the head of the Philippine Food and Drug Administration said.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
- Latest
- Trending