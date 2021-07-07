4,289 new COVID-19 infections push Philippines' caseload to 1.45M

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 4,289 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,450,110.

More than three million doses of the single-shot coronavirus jab developed by Johnson&Johnson are expected to reach the Philippines this month, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

He added that the 3.02 million single-dose shots are donations from the US coursed through the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility.

The J&J jabs form part of the 16.2 million total vaccines expected to reach the country in July which Galvez said would bring the country's stockpile to 33.66 million.