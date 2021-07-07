Immigration launches drive vs fixers in bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has launched a helpline for the public to report fixers in the agency.

On Wednesday, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente urged the public to report persons who charge fees for transactions with the bureau to its helpline through immigration.helpline.ph@gmail.com.

Emails may also be sent to BI’s Committee on Good Governance at bicggmail@gmail.com. The bureau’s administrative division may also be reached through administration@immigration.gov.ph.

The BI chief stressed that employees are prohibited from offering speedy transactions with the office for a fee or any other consideration for persons who wish to avail of the bureau’s services.

Morente warned that those found guilty of fixing may face imprisonment for up to six years and be slapped with fine of up to P200,000.

“Those who wish to report incidence of fixing must submit a written complaint mentioning, among others, the name of the fixer, location of the office, date, time, type of transaction, narration of events, and the signature of the complainant,” Morente added.

The bureau said Morente earlier formed a six-member Anti-Corruption Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner J. Tobias Javier, which will implement reforms and programs to reduce corruption within the agency. The committee was also directed to coordinate with the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission for its programs.

Earlier this week, the bureau warned foreign students against engaging with online fixers offering assistance in processing their student visas.

The bureau also launched an investigation into those who are involved in the “pastillas” scheme, where immigration officers allegedly received P10,000 grease money for each Chinese national allowed to breeze through passport checks. — Kristine Joy Patag