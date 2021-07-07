'Short-lived' eruption recorded in Taal Volcano

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists said a “short-lived” phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at the main crater of Taal Volcano in Batangas Wednesday morning nearly a week after it was placed on heightened alert.

“At 5:18 a.m. today, a short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at main crater and generated a grayish plume that rose 300 meters before drifting southeast,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

A phreatomagmatic eruption happens when magma and water interact explosively. A phreatomagmatic eruption that generated a one-kilometer plume also happened in Taal Volcano last week, prompting Phivolcs to raise Alert Level 3.

Alert Level 3 (magmatic unrest) remains over Taal Volcano, which means its activities could drive “explosive" eruption.

The Taal Volcano Network recorded 55 volcanic earthquakes, including one explosion-type earthquake, 44 low frequency volcanic earthquakes, five volcanic tremor events, five hybrid earthquakes, and low-level background tremor in the last 24 hours.

Phivolcs said sulfur dioxide emission averaged 7,560 tons per day on Tuesday.

Thousands of residents living within danger zones in Batangas have been evacuated. — Gaea Katreena Cabico