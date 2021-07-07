




































































 




   

   









Ousted Sandigan justice to get benefits
In a 12-page resolution promulgated on Jan. 19 but released only last July 2, the high court partially granted the petition for judicial clemency filed by Ong.
MANILA, Philippines — Following the dismissal of all graft cases filed against Sen. Bong Revilla in connection with the multibillion-peso pork barrel scam, the Supreme Court (SC) has allowed dismissed Sandiganbayan justice Gregory Ong to receive his retirement benefits and resume working in government.



“Humanity calls us to show benevolence and compassion to those deserving. But this court has a greater duty toward justice and fairness. Thus, his plea is granted only in part,” the SC resolution read. “As a measure of mercy, this court grants his retirement benefits. However, he forfeits two-thirds of his lump sum benefit as penalty.”



Considering the lapse of more than five years and subject to the usual clearances, the SC said Ong is entitled to receive his full pension. His disqualification from re-employment in government, including government-owned and controlled corporations, is also lifted.



In granting Ong’s plea, the high tribunal considered Ong’s remorse and acceptance of the verdict laid down on him.



“Six years have passed since his dismissal, which is a sufficient period to allow him to fully acknowledge his infractions and reform,” the court said.



Ong included in his appeal several testimonies showing that he had also been participating in socio-civic activities and provided free legal services to those in need.



The SC justices also took note of his state of health.



Ong submitted a medical abstract showing that his prostate cancer has recurred that would require him to undergo an operation and possible chemotherapy.



“Ong’s demonstration of remorse and reformation, along with his dire state, compels us to mitigate his penalty,” the SC said.



In 2014, the SC found Ong guilty of gross misconduct, dishonesty and impropriety, in violation of the New Code of Judicial Conduct.



Ong was dismissed from the judiciary service, with his retirement benefits forfeited following his ties with alleged pork barrel scam brains Janet Lim-Napoles.



The administrative case against Ong stemmed from the 2010 case pending before the Sandiganbayan on the allegedly anomalous sale of 500 US-made Kevlar helmets worth P3,865,310.00 to the Philippine Marine Corps.



It was alleged that Napoles’ dummies siphoned off the money and the helmets were not delivered as promised.



The Sandiganbayan Fourth Division acquitted Napoles in the decision concurred by Ong.



Citing lack of evidence, the Sandiganbayan has cleared Revilla of 16 counts of graft over the alleged misuse of his pork barrel funds.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with