Emong exits, but monsoon brings rains

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon will continue to bring rains over most parts of Luzon even as Tropical Depression Emong left the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday, according to the state weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms can be expected over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, MIMAROPA, Western and Central Visayas, Zambales and Bataan.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will also see isolated rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods and landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains.

Emong left the Philippine area of responsibility at 9 a.m. and dissolved as it moved towards Taiwan and China yesterday.

The low-pressure area being monitored outside of the Philippine area of responsibility is still affecting the weather system and strengthening the southwest monsoon.

The low-pressure area was spotted 855 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales as of 3 p.m. yesterday. It is moving westward towards Vietnam.

All ground operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were temporarily suspended after PAGASA issued a Lightning Red Alert at 3:01 p.m. yesterday due to thunder and lightning. The alert was lifted at 4:17 p.m.

Temperatures in Metro Manila will range between 25 to 33 degrees Celsius. – Rudy Santos