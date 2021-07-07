




































































 




   

   









Palace reminds LGUs to comply with IATF resolution
This undated image shows travelers walking in an airport.
Palace reminds LGUs to comply with IATF resolution

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - July 7, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang yesterday reminded local government units (LGUs) to comply with travel protocols for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID after some governors expressed concern about the relaxed measures.



Under the new interzonal travel guidelines issued by the national government, a fully vaccinated person need not undergo COVID test if he presents a vaccination card or a quarantine completion certificate showing the holder’s vaccination status.



Fully vaccinated travelers will still be subjected to health and exposure screening upon arrival at their destination.



Some governors questioned how the new protocols could be enforced, saying there is no way to validate COVID vaccination cards.



Quirino Gov. Dakila Cua, who is also president of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines, said LGUs were not consulted about the guidelines.



Cua cited the need for a process that would check the authenticity of vaccination cards.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) would discuss the issues related to the new travel and quarantine guidelines, stressing for now, local governments should follow them.



“When the IATF issued the resolutions, it acts for and on behalf of the President, but the IATF is not deaf to the complaints and suggestions of local governments,” Roque said during a press briefing.



The IATF also relaxed the quarantine protocols for fully vaccinated individuals or those who have received a single-dose vaccine or the second dose of a pandemic shot in a two-dose series for two weeks or longer.



Under the new guidelines, fully vaccinated persons who are listed as close contacts of probable and confirmed COVID cases may undergo a shortened seven-day quarantine period if they do not have symptoms for the duration of the seven-day period.



If a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test needs to be performed, it may be done not earlier than the fifth day after the date of the last exposure.



Testing and quarantine will not be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the seventh day from last exposure and who have remained asymptomatic.



Prescribed isolation and testing protocols would be implemented if the RT-PCR test yields a positive result or if the person exhibits COVID- symptoms.



Roque said people found using fake vaccination cards may be arrested for violation of a law against falsification of public documents.



He said the vaccination card is a public document.



Most important dose



National Task Force (NTF) against COVID chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the second dose of the anti-COVID vaccine is most important to achieve full protection against the disease.



Galvez issued the statement as he encouraged LGUs to prioritize the administration of the second dose, especially the Sinovac vaccine, within the next two weeks in order to address slippage in deliveries.



In an advisory released by the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC), LGUs were notified of the delays in the arrival of Sputnik V component II and the weekly delivery of Sinovac vaccines.



The advisory directed all implementing units, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus 8 – Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga and Rizal – to focus on completely vaccinating those who have received the first shot of Sinovac vaccines until the supply becomes stable.



LGUs must immediately utilize the intended first doses of other vaccine brands such as Moderna, Pfizer and Sputnik V.



The rest of the implementing units were asked to ensure the administration of the second shot of the Sinovac vaccine in the next two weeks.



Meanwhile, returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are still required to undergo swab test even if they are fully vaccinated, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).



During the Laging Handa public briefing yesterday, OWWA director Rosalia Catapang clarified that the shortened quarantine period is only for fully vaccinated OFWs coming from low-risk countries.



Catapang said fully vaccinated OFWs would undergo swab test on the fifth day of arrival. Those who will test negative will be released from quarantine on the seventh day.



She said fully vaccinated OFWs coming from low risk countries need to undergo a seven-day quarantine period and swab tests. – Jose Rodel Clapano, Mayen Jaymalin


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Scientist is first Filipina winner of William James prize in United States


                              

Philippines sees 4,114 new coronavirus infections


                              

Palace saddened that Philippines tagged as one of 10 'worst countries' for workers


                              

Pandemic year sees 57% rise in suicide rate in Philippines


                              

Investigate PH: Duterte's policies, justice system institutionalize widespread repression


                              

Ousted Sandigan justice to get benefits


                              

Emong exits, but monsoon brings rains


                              

'Pilot error, strong wind may have caused crash'


                              

Eleazar vows to unmask those behind fake corruption list


                              

Business owners talk 'safe spaces' for herd immunity


                              

