Over 1 million Pinoys to receive national ID cards
National statistician Dennis Mapa said 1.022 million national ID cards were printed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and are set for delivery by the Philippine Postal Corp., the official delivery partner of the Philippine Identification System.
                           Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - July 7, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Some one million national ID cards have been printed and are ready to be shipped to registrants nationwide.



National statistician Dennis Mapa said 1.022 million national ID cards were printed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and are set for delivery by the Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost), the official delivery partner of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).



This, as project implementer Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) continues to rollout the third and final step of the national ID system, which includes the issuance of the PhilSys number and delivery of physical ID cards



It was last May 1 when the PSA started the delivery of the ID cards.



“This is yet another huge step forward for the PhilSys. We are also expecting an increase in the cards we will release and deliver in the coming weeks as we ramp up our operations,” Mapa said.



PHLPost delivers the national ID cards on a daily basis and so far, nearly 320,000 registrants have received their IDs.



Registrants are advised to safekeep the letter enclosed with the ID upon receipt as it contains confidential information.



To protect the permanent PhilSys number when transacting, registrants are encouraged to use the PhilSys Card Number, the public version of the PhilSys number which is printed in front of the ID card.



The PSA also called on other government agencies and private establishments to recognize and acknowledge the ID as valid proof of identity in various transactions.



Meanwhile, some 16.12 million have advanced to the second step which involves the capture of a registrant’s biometric data such as their iris scans, fingerprint scans and front-facing photographs.



PSA said it is ramping up step two registration in partnership with local government units and community establishments, such as malls, to register more Filipinos.



At least 70 million Filipinos are expected to be registered by the end of the year. By end-2022, 92 million Filipinos are targeted to be registered with PhilSys.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

